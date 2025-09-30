ADA on Edge of Golden Cross in September's Final Hours, What to Expect?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The final hours of September are set to be decisive for Cardano as a moving average (MA) crossover is set to appear on its short-term charts.

On the Cardano hourly chart, the 50 MA and the 200 MA have converged and are set to make a crossover in the next few hours.

The 50 hourly MA looks turned up and might confirm a short-term golden cross if it rises above the 200 hourly MA. A bearish death cross would emerge otherwise, with the 50 MA falling below the 200 MA.

A golden cross might be more likely given that the 50 MA is showing indications of an upward move above the 200 MA.

At press time, Cardano (ADA) was trading down 3.09% in the last 24 hours and down 4.44% weekly as the broader crypto market saw losses on the last day of September.

Potential scenarios

October is deemed positive for markets, referred to as "Uptober" in crypto parlance. Positive catalysts anticipated in October include a potential Fed rate cut and ETF approval.

Two Cardano ETF decisions are awaited: Grayscale's proposal to convert its Cardano trust into a spot ETF faces a final deadline on Oct. 7, 2025, while Tuttle Capital's Cardano ETF decision is anticipated by Oct. 26, 2025.

If Cardano regains positive momentum, the next resistance levels lie at $0.86 and $0.93, ahead of the $0.95 to $0.98 range before $1. On the other hand, major support is envisaged at $0.73 in the event of a downturn.

In the latest news, Midnight Foundation has inked a collaboration with Google Cloud to accelerate privacy-first infrastructure and advance zero-knowledge technology, as well as to expand community tools and resources to support developers extending Midnight’s privacy-enhancing smart contracts to new audiences.