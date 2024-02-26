Advertisement
ADA and SOL Price Prediction for February 26

Denys Serhiichuk
Can traders expect upward move of Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) shortly?
Mon, 26/02/2024 - 18:00
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins keep trading in the green zone, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) has increased by 0.57% over the past 24 hours.

On the daily chart, the rate of ADA has once again bounced off the support level of $0.5687. At the moment, one should pay attention to the interim zone of $0.60. If its breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a further rise to $0.61.

ADA is trading at $0.5933 at press time.

SOL/USD

The rate of SOL is unchanged since yesterday.

From the technical point of view, the price of SOL needs more time to gather energy for a further move. Currently, one should pay attention to the vital zone of $100.

If it breaks out and the bar closes below it, it can be a prerequisite for a correction to the $90-$95 range.

SOL is trading at $103.41 at press time.

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

