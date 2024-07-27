    Original U.Today article

    ADA and SOL Prediction for July 27

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) remain bullish for long time?
    Sat, 27/07/2024 - 16:34
    The prices of most coins are rising at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinMarketCap.

    ADA/USD

    The price of Cardano (ADA) has risen by 2.48% over the last 24 hours.

    On the daily chart, the rate of ADA is going up after yesterday's bullish closure. At the moment, one should pay attention to the zone of $0.43.

    If a breakout happens and the bar closes above it, the upward move is likely to continue to the $0.44-$0.45 range.

    ADA is trading at $0.4234 at press time.

    SOL/USD

    The rate of SOL has followed the upward move of ADA, growing by 2.27%.

    From the technical point of view, traders should focus on the bar closure in terms of the nearest resistance level of $188.89. If the price breaks it, the accumulated energy might be enough for ongoing growth to the vital zone of $200.

    SOL is trading at $185.60 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

