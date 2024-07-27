ADA and SOL Prediction for July 27

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The prices of most coins are rising at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) has risen by 2.48% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of ADA is going up after yesterday's bullish closure. At the moment, one should pay attention to the zone of $0.43.

If a breakout happens and the bar closes above it, the upward move is likely to continue to the $0.44-$0.45 range.

ADA is trading at $0.4234 at press time.

SOL/USD

The rate of SOL has followed the upward move of ADA, growing by 2.27%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, traders should focus on the bar closure in terms of the nearest resistance level of $188.89. If the price breaks it, the accumulated energy might be enough for ongoing growth to the vital zone of $200.

SOL is trading at $185.60 at press time.