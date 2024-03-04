Advertisement
Original U.Today article

ADA and BNB Price Prediction for March 4

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can Binance Coin (BNB) show similar blast as Cardano (ADA)?
Mon, 4/03/2024 - 18:00
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The bull run continues on the market, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has increased by 8.23% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of ADA keeps going up, after a breakout of the $0.70 zone. Until the rate is above that mark, bulls remain more powerful than bears. 

In this case, there is a high chance to see further growth to the $0.80-$0.85 zone this week.

ADA is trading at $0.7871 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is less of a gainer than ADA, rising by 1.02%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, traders should pay attention to the daily bar closure in terms of the $427.3 level. If the candle closes near it, there is a possibility to see a breakout, followed by a blast to $450.

BNB is trading at $418.8 at press time.

About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

