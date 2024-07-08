ADA and BNB Price Prediction for July 8

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Some coins are trying to come back to the green zone, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinStats

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) has risen by almost 2% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, traders may witness a local bounce back; however, one should pay attention to the bar's closure.

If it happens near $0.3740, buyers may seize the initiative, which can lead to an upward move to $0.38.

ADA is trading at $0.37 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) has followed the rise of ADA, going up by 1.72%.

Image by TradingView

The rate of BNB is trading similar to ADA. If buyers can hold the gained initiative until the end of the day, there is a chance to see a test of the resistance level of $551 by the end of the week.

BNB is trading at $521 at press time.