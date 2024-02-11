ADA and BNB Price Prediction for February 11

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The last day of the week is about to end bullish for the cryptocurrency market.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has increased by 2.34% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 7.88%.

On the daily chart, the price of ADA has made a false breakout of yesterday's bar peak.

If the candle closes far from that mark, one can expect a correction to the $0.54 zone next week.

ADA is trading at $0.5469 at press time.

BNB/USD

Unlike ADA, the price of Binance Coin (BNB) has fallen by 0.10% over the last 24 hours.

From the technical point of view, the rate of BNB is going down after a failed attempt to fix above the $325 zone. If the situation does not change, traders can expect a test of the $315 area soon.

BNB is trading at $320.6 at press time.