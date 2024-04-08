ADA and BNB Price Prediction for April 8

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The rates of most of the coins are rising at the beginning of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has increased by almost 2% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, traders should pay attention to the candle's closure in terms of the level of $0.5967. If it happens above that mark and with no long wick, growth may continue to the $0.62 zone shortly.

ADA is trading at $0.6055 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) has gained less than ADA, going up by 0.14% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

Unlike ADA, the rate of BNB is not looking so bullish. At the moment, one should focus on the interim zone of $600. If it breaks out, there is a high chance to see a test of the resistance of $620 soon.

BNB is trading at $590 at press time.