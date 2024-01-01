Advertisement
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for January 1

Denys Serhiichuk
Which altcoins can return to bull run soon?
Mon, 1/01/2024 - 13:43
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for January 1
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The first day of 2024 has started mainly bearish for the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has fallen by 0.75% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's fall, the price of ADA keeps trading sideways, accumulating energy for a further move. At the moment, the rate is in the middle of a wide channel.

In this case, consolidation in the range of $0.56-0.64 is the more likely scenario for the current week.

ADA is trading at $0.6050 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) has followed the drop of ADA, going down by almost 3%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, one should pay attention to the bar closure in terms of the $307 level. If it happens near it, the drop may continue to the important zone of $300 shortly.

BNB is trading at $309.5 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

