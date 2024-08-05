ADA and BNB Prediction for August 5

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The new week has started with a massive market dump, according to CoinMarketCap.

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has declined by 13.24% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of ADA has made a false breakout of the $0.2802 level. At the moment, one should pay attention to the daily closure in terms of $0.3165.

If the bar closes above it, bulls may locally seize the initiative, which can lead to a test of the $0.34 area.

ADA is trading at $0.3150 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) has followed the drop of ADA, going down by 12.85%.

Image by TradingView

The rate of BNB has bounced off after a test of the $400 mark. If buyers can return the price above the $454.80 level, the upward move may continue to $500 until the end of the week.

BNB is trading at $454.40 at press time.