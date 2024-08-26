ADA and BNB Prediction for August 26

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls have failed to hold the weekend's growth, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinStat

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has dropped by 4.3% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

The price of ADA has continued yesterday's drop, which means sellers keep controlling the situation on the market.

If nothing changes by the end of the day, the decline may lead to the test of the $0.36 area soon.

ADA is trading at $0.372 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is not an exception to the rule, falling by 2.66%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, there are no reversal signals yet. In this case, the ongoing correction may continue to the $540 area. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

BNB is trading at $560.40 at press time.