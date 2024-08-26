    Original U.Today article

    ADA and BNB Prediction for August 26

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long can correction of Binance Coin (BNB) and Cardano (ADA) last?
    Mon, 26/08/2024 - 16:17
    ADA and BNB Prediction for August 26
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bulls have failed to hold the weekend's growth, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStat

    ADA/USD

    The rate of Cardano (ADA) has dropped by 4.3% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    The price of ADA has continued yesterday's drop, which means sellers keep controlling the situation on the market. 

    Related
    DOGE and SHIB Prediction for August 25
    Sun, 08/25/2024 - 15:20
    DOGE and SHIB Prediction for August 25
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If nothing changes by the end of the day, the decline may lead to the test of the $0.36 area soon.

    ADA is trading at $0.372 at press time.

    BNB/USD

    Binance Coin (BNB) is not an exception to the rule, falling by 2.66%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, there are no reversal signals yet. In this case, the ongoing correction may continue to the $540 area. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

    BNB is trading at $560.40 at press time.

    #Binance coin price prediction #Cardano Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 26, 2024 - 16:15
    TON-Based Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rival Listed on Major US Exchange
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Aug 26, 2024 - 15:54
    Satoshi Nakamoto's Crucial Bitcoin Insight Echoes After 14 Years: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    RCO Finance (RCOF) Pre-Sale Might be Garnering Traction in August as Tron (TRX), Ethereum (ETH) Target Local Highs
    LBank Captivates Coinfest Asia 2024 Attendees with Exclusive Merchandise and Engagement
    Layer-2 Meme Coin Pepe Unchained Raises $10M in Presale Event
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    ADA and BNB Prediction for August 26
    TON-Based Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rival Listed on Major US Exchange
    Satoshi Nakamoto's Crucial Bitcoin Insight Echoes After 14 Years: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD