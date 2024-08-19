    Original U.Today article

    ADA and BNB Prediction for August 19

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Which #altcoins can keep rising by end of week?
    Mon, 19/08/2024 - 15:00
    ADA and BNB Prediction for August 19
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bulls are losing their initiative at the beginning of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    ADA/USD

    The price of Cardano (ADA) has gone down by 2.26% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, the rate of ADA is rather more bearish than bullish as it is coming back to the support level of $0.3204. If it breaks out, the decline may continue to the $0.30-$0.31 range by the end of the week.

    ADA is trading at $0.33 at press time.

    BNB/USD

    Unlike other coins, the rate of Binance Coin (BNB) is rising by 0.36%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the technical point of view, the price of BNB is bullish, as it is on the way to test the resistance level of $545.30.

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Prediction for August 18
    Sun, 08/18/2024 - 15:25
    Bitcoin (BTC) Prediction for August 18
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $560-$580 zone.

    BNB is trading at $540.9 at press time.

    #Cardano Price Prediction #Binance coin price prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 19, 2024 - 14:57
    TRON Network Skyrockets 124% in Crucial On-chain Metric
    News
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Title news
    News
    Aug 19, 2024 - 14:45
    Will Peter Schiff Speak at Bitcoin Event? Crypto Community Wonders
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Celebrates 9th Anniversary with Over $1,000,000 in Prizes
    Holonym Foundation Emerges with $5.5 Million Seed Funding to Provide Global Digital Personhood with Human Keys
    Matrix Chain: Ushering in a Revolutionary Era for the Decentralized Finance Industry
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    ADA and BNB Prediction for August 19
    TRON Network Skyrockets 124% in Crucial On-chain Metric
    Will Peter Schiff Speak at Bitcoin Event? Crypto Community Wonders
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD