ADA and BNB Prediction for August 19

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are losing their initiative at the beginning of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) has gone down by 2.26% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of ADA is rather more bearish than bullish as it is coming back to the support level of $0.3204. If it breaks out, the decline may continue to the $0.30-$0.31 range by the end of the week.

ADA is trading at $0.33 at press time.

BNB/USD

Unlike other coins, the rate of Binance Coin (BNB) is rising by 0.36%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, the price of BNB is bullish, as it is on the way to test the resistance level of $545.30.

If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $560-$580 zone.

BNB is trading at $540.9 at press time.