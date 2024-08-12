ADA and BNB Prediction for August 12

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins have returned to the red zone at the beginning of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has declined by 3.58% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of ADA is far from the resistance level of $0.3535. Until it is below that mark, bears are more powerful than bulls, and there is a chance to see a further correction to the $0.32 zone.

ADA is trading at $0.3381 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is less of a loser than ADA, falling by 2.71%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, BNB is trading similar to ADA. Currently, the rate is far from key levels. The volume remains low, which means none of the sides is ready for a sharp move.

In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the narrow range of $500-$520 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

BNB is trading at $513.70 at press time.