    99.02% Shiba Inu Metric Drop Has Intriguing 9,008,428 SHIB Twist: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 28/09/2025 - 15:27
    Shiba Inu price unchanged, waiting for next move
    In the last 24 hours, Shiba Inu's burn rate crashed into the negative. As reported, 7,082,219 SHIB were burned in the day preceding Sept. 27. From over 7 million SHIB tokens burned a day before, Shiba Inu burns fell not to a million but to less than 100,000 SHIB.

    In the past day, Shiba Inu burn sentiment fell, leading to a drop in tokens burned. According to Shibburn, 69,690 SHIB were burned, leading to a 99.02% drop in daily burn rate. Meanwhile, in the past seven days, there has been an uptick in burn rate with over 9 million tokens burned.

    In the last seven days, a total of 9,008,428 SHIB have been burned, according to Shibburn, resulting in a 365% surge in weekly burn rate. This suggests the peculiarity of the drop in the last day, as it might be a temporary lull in token burns.

    Shiba Inu's total supply is now 589,247,696,994,906 SHIB out of an initial 1 quadrillion tokens.

    Shiba Inu Q4 rally?

    At the time of writing, SHIB was down 0.32% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001176 and down 9.10% weekly.

    Shiba Inu is down 3.53% so far in September, in line with a price tendency seen in the last two years.

    Shiba Inu finished 2023 and 2024 higher, with gains of 23% and 104%, respectively, aided by positive Q4 performance in both instances. In 2023, while SHIB's price was mostly flat for the larger part of the year, it saw a rise in Q4, increasing in the months spanning from October to December.

    The same was witnessed in 2024, as the Shiba Inu price declined for months, only to stage a last-minute Q4 rally to close the year 104% higher. Shiba Inu rose from a low of $0.00001231 in September of that year to reach a high of $0.00003344 in December, a 171% surge. From both instances, a trend seen for Shiba Inu is that of last-minute Q4 rallies. Whether history will rhyme in the current Q4 will be closely watched in the months ahead.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu #Token Burn
