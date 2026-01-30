$92,920,000 in 24 Hours, XRP ETF Achieves Largest Outflow

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) has recorded the largest outflow in the last 24 hours as investors dump the asset amid market volatility. SoSoValue data indicate that investors pulled in about $92.9 million of the XRP ETF market within this time frame, as more traders sold than bought the asset.

Advertisement

XRP price falls amid institutional selling pressure

Notably, the move signals sharp institutional pullback from XRP exposure through the ETFs. It marks the highest amount of money leaving within a 24-hour time frame for the XRP ETF. It suggests unusual selling pressure among institutional holders and a potential loss of confidence in the future outlook of the fund.

The development comes as XRP’s price on the broader crypto market plunged by a significant 6.42% within this period. This caused XRP to slip in price from an intraday peak of $1.87 to $1.73. It extends the coin’s weekly loss of 8%, further complicating the bearish outlook.

As of press time, XRP is changing hands at $1.74 with the fluctuations persisting. The trading volume has climbed by 67.58% to $5.16 billion, but most of this is sell-offs rather than accumulation, as per market indications.

XRP breaching the $1.80 support was an indication to traders and investors alike that the coin was plunging deeper into bearish territory. The massive offload of the XRP ETF by institutional investors is amplifying the selling pressure for the coin.

XRP long-term holders will have their eyes on the XRP ETF market for a possible inflow to kick start February. A return of institutional interest might be key to price reversal in the coming days.

XRP weak momentum and outlook

The technical chat shows that XRP’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.43. While this suggests bearish momentum, the asset has not slipped into oversold territory yet. The faster it does, the more likely is a rebound in price.

Interestingly, the XRP ETF had a good run earlier in January, with its combined stack on both the open market and institutional demand hitting $1.18 billion . Various asset managers jostled for the asset, with Franklin’s XRPZ leading with a total of $252.31 million.

The increased interest likely spilled from December 2025, when XRP flipped Bitcoin on ETF demand . Notably, in the last week of the month, XRP pulled in $70.2 million against Bitcoin’s $443 million outflow.

Now, investors might have to wait for a big break to see such fantastic performance with XRP, possibly in February.