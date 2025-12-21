Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    81,500,000,000,000 SHIB Reason Why Shiba Inu Cannot Rally

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 21/12/2025 - 10:11
    The biggest problem of Shiba Inu on the market right now is its size, to be honest.
    Advertisement
    81,500,000,000,000 SHIB Reason Why Shiba Inu Cannot Rally
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The price movement of Shiba Inu provides a clear picture: SHIB is still in a persistent downtrend despite sporadic green candles and brief bounces. Every attempt at a recovery has failed more quickly than the last, and the asset is still trading below all major moving averages. Volatility has compressed in a manner that typically precedes continuation rather than reversal, and momentum indicators indicate exhaustion rather than accumulation, but there is a bigger reason behind this trend.

    Still a lot to work with

    There are currently about 81.5 trillion SHIB on exchanges. The fact that upside is so difficult to maintain is explained by that number alone. Any rally is met with a huge wall of possible sell pressure right away. Long-term holders who are stuck at higher levels have a chance to sell even small upward movements. Simply put, the market lacks the depth of demand to reliably absorb that supply.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    There is some advancement in favor of bulls though. Exchange reserves have slightly declined over the last 12 months. Over the course of a year, the total reduction is approximately 500 billion SHIB. When compared to the remaining supply, that sounds substantial. It is practically noise in terms of percentages. If demand does not decline first, it would take decades to significantly alter the supply dynamics at that rate.

    HOT Stories
    'Smartest Man Alive' Keeps Shilling XRP, Calls It 'Digital God'
    SBI Starts XRP Lending, Shiba Inu Whale Awakens With 53 Billion SHIB Transfer, New Ethereum Hack Revealed — Crypto News Digest
    Crypto Market Prediction: Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Crash Ever End? Ethereum (ETH) Already Sniffing $3,000; Bitcoin (BTC) Price Expodes in Unexpected Volume Spike
    'True Currency': Did Elon Musk Just Describe Bitcoin?

    Shiba Inu's path down

    The way prices move reflects this fact. Every sell-off resets SHIB to lower ranges, and even small resistance levels are difficult for rebounds to recover. Persistent distribution rather than panic was the cause of the most recent leg down. While green candles show no follow-through, red candles' volume spikes indicate that sellers are still active. This is not the behavior of accumulation.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 12/19/2025 - 08:25
    Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Comeback Imminent? Price Finally Moving
    ByArman Shirinyan

    The bearish case is supported by the exchange reserve chart. Instead of collapsing, reserves are gradually bleeding. This indicates that holders are not actively transferring SHIB to long-term cold storage. Rather, a sizable portion is still liquid and can be sold into strength. Rallies will continue to end early until that changes significantly.

    There are two main scenarios from here. SHIB may experience a short-term sideways grind or a weak bounce as sellers temporarily retreat. That only delays the issue, it does not solve it. The price is still susceptible to another leg lower in the medium run unless exchange balances drastically decline or demand surges.

    Advertisement
    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 21, 2025 - 9:59
    Zcash Founder Reveals Biggest Reason Why He’s Bearish on Bitcoin
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 21, 2025 - 9:15
    Cardano Founder Takes Dig at XRP and SOL
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    $GRANT Is Live: GrantiX Lists on BitMart and BingX After Successful IDOs
    EverValue Coin (EVA) consolidates an economic model with growing Bitcoin backing
    Kalshi Integrates TRON Network, Expanding Onchain Liquidity Access for World’s Largest Prediction Market
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 21, 2025 - 10:11
    81,500,000,000,000 SHIB Reason Why Shiba Inu Cannot Rally
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 21, 2025 - 9:59
    Zcash Founder Reveals Biggest Reason Why He’s Bearish on Bitcoin
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 21, 2025 - 9:15
    Cardano Founder Takes Dig at XRP and SOL
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD