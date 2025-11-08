AdvertisementAdvert.
    7,380,000,000,000 SHIB Put OI in Flames as Price Removes Zero

    By Caroline Amosun
    Sat, 8/11/2025 - 14:07
    Shiba Inu open interest has seen a major boost above 15% amid a broader shift in adoption as the broad crypto market sees an insane resurgence.
    Cover image via U.Today
    As of Saturday, Nov. 8, Shiba Inu (SHIB) traders have locked over 7.38 trillion SHIB tokens worth over $76 million into the SHIB derivatives market amid rising on-chain activity.

    According to data from CoinGlass, momentum is finally returning to the SHIB ecosystem, and investors have been spotted betting heavily on the Shiba Inu futures market.

    The surge, which has coincided with the broad crypto market resurgence, highlights growing confidence surrounding SHIB’s future outlook in the futures derivatives market.

    SHIB open interest rockets 15%

    The data provided by the source shows that SHIB’s open interest has skyrocketed by more than 15% over the last 24 hours as a massive 7.38 trillion SHIB has been registered as open interest across all supported exchanges.

    Following the high volatility witnessed in the past week, the surge in SHIB’s open interest coincides with a sharp market resurgence that has led the broad crypto market back to the green territory.

    After days of sideways movement and notable price corrections, SHIB has suddenly surged by over 10.43% in the last day, jumping high enough to remove a zero from its price.

    While the SHIB community had gradually seen traders’ enthusiasm fade significantly, this impressive price action witnessed over the last day has sparked renewed optimism and momentum within its community.

    Following the surge in SHIB’s futures activity over the last day, Shiba Inu has skyrocketed by a massive 10.53% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.00001006 as of writing time.

    Notably, data from CoinMarketCap shows SHIB’s price reaching an intraday high of $0.00001032, breaking above key resistance levels that previously capped its upside.

    Following this price surge, Shiba Inu has removed a zero from its initial price of around $0.000009 that it traded around yesterday.

    Nonetheless, the data further shows that the majority of Shiba Inu’s open interest capital came from traders on the Gate.io exchange. These traders account for 47.13% of the total open interest, which represents about $36.63 million in SHIB.

    #Shiba Inu #SHIB #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction #Gate.io
