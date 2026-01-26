AdvertisementAdvert.
    -72,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Bears Went into Hibernation

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Mon, 26/01/2026 - 11:55
    Shiba Inu sees a serious spike in exchange outflows that should enable a proper recovery on the market.
    -72,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Bears Went into Hibernation
    Over the past 24 hours, Shiba Inu has seen a net exchange outflow of about 72.5 billion tokens, which has caused short-term sentiment to shift from aggressive bearish positioning across the market.

    Pressure rising

    On-chain data indicates that selling pressure has decreased rather than increased, suggesting consolidation rather than an impending breakdown, even though price action remains technically weak. At -72.53 billion, SHIB Exchange Netflow is the most noteworthy metric and serves as the primary driver of this shift in interpretation.

    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Net outflows, which are generally interpreted as decreased immediate sell intent, indicate that more tokens are leaving exchanges than are coming in. This supports the notion that, despite the fact that bulls are not powerful enough to force a trend reversal, bears are also not currently actively pressuring the market with sustained selling.

    Exchange reserves are at 82.07 trillion SHIB, representing a slight decrease from the previous day. Although the decrease is modest, it is directionally consistent with net outflow data and reinforces the idea of reduced exchange-side supply.

    More significantly, the USD Exchange Reserve fell to $631.1 million, confirming the gradual thinning of capital held on exchanges over time. By itself, this is not a bullish signal, but it meaningfully reduces the probability of sharp, sudden declines driven by excess exchange liquidity.

    Market activity back

    There is also a slight improvement in activity metrics across the network. Active Receiving Addresses increased by 1.04%, while Active Addresses increased by 0.83%, indicating marginal but measurable participation. Rather than signaling surrender, this implies consistent involvement from users, even if accumulation is not yet aggressive. Although tokens are not being actively accumulated at scale, the network continues to be utilized in a steady manner.

    Transaction Count has increased by 0.85%, further indicating that there is no panic-driven behavior and that functional activity remains intact. Flow structure is particularly important in interpreting these movements. The net negative balance can be explained by the fact that Exchange Outflow (Total) increased more quickly, at 2.47%, while Exchange Inflow (Total) increased by 1.41%.

    Meanwhile, Mean Exchange Outflow is lower at 324.7 million SHIB, while Mean Exchange Inflow increased to 929 million SHIB. This suggests smaller, more dispersed outflow transactions alongside fewer but more concentrated inflow transactions, a pattern frequently linked to redistribution rather than coordinated or planned dumping.

