    68,000,000 RLUSD Stablecoin Minted in 24 Hours, What's Happening?

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Sat, 3/01/2026 - 12:08
    Three major RLUSD mints from the Ripple treasury signal growing demand for the stablecoin.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Ripple Labs has, in the last 24 hours, minted 68 million RLUSD stablecoins in three batches. A signal that there has been significant activity taking place in the ecosystem within this period. According to Ripple stablecoin tracker, a total of 68,000,000 RLUSD were freshly minted at Ripple’s treasury.

    Are exchange listings driving RLUSD minting?

    The minting event occurred at three separate intervals with 39,000,000 RLUSD being the largest minted.

    Notably, the other batches saw 19,000,000 RLUSD and 10,000,000 RLUSD also minted by the ecosystem. The action aligned with Ripple’s expansion in the stablecoin market and demand for the dollar-pegged digital currency.

    With the minting, it appears the Ripple USD stablecoin is preparing liquidity for exchange listing or on-demand capital for cross-border payment use. Given that the minted RLUSD are in Ripple’s treasury, it suggests that the ecosystem might be planning systemic release based on market demand soon.

    It is likely that there are signs of increased adoption across different exchanges and this is a preparatory move to ensure seamless delivery. It could also be a proactive strategy in anticipation of a bullish rally in some notable cryptocurrencies.

    Despite just one year since its launch, the Ripple USD stablecoin has forged strategic partnerships with traditional financial institutions like Switzerland's AMINA Bank. In July 2025, following AMINA Bank's integration of RLUSD, its volume recorded an over 20% spike.

    Notably, this came as Switzerland's AMINA Bank became the first traditional institution to offer RLUSD custody and trading services to its clients.

    It is worth mentioning that the Ripple USD stablecoin with the minting now holds $1.33 billion in reserves. Similarly, its trading volume is up by 129.11% at $95.9 million.

    RLUSD adoption growing

    In the broader cryptocurrency market, the Ripple USD stablecoin has continued to gain traction among users.

    This adoption has helped the stablecoin climb from the 104th position in ranking by market capitalization sometime in August 2025 to the 55th position currently. As of last August, RLUSD was struggling to break into the top 100 crypto assets with a market cap of about $602 million.

    As adoption continues to grow, Ripple remains strategic in controlling RLUSD in circulation. It is aware that if the market is overwhelmed with supply, it could negatively impact the stablecoin’s value.

    Hence, it eliminates this risk using its burn mechanism. About three weeks ago, $500,000 worth of RLUSD was removed from circulation through this means.

    #RLUSD
