Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    500,000,000 DOGE Stuns Binance as Dogecoin Whale Turns Meme Coin Bear

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 26/08/2025 - 14:00
    Dogecoin whale sends 500,000,000 to Binance, here's how DOGE price reacts
    Advertisement
    500,000,000 DOGE Stuns Binance as Dogecoin Whale Turns Meme Coin Bear
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to Whale Alert, 500,000,000 DOGE, the equivalent of over $106 million was sent straight into Binance's hot wallet from an unidentified wallet just within the last hour.

    Advertisement

    When such a large amount of tokens enters an exchange wallet, especially the world's biggest one, questions pop up as to whether it is setting up for a sell-off, a liquidity move between entities or simply someone done holding all these coins and deciding to dump them.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 08/26/2025 - 11:18
    32,900,000 DOGE Exit Binance as New Dogecoin Whale Is Born: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CEO Presents His XRP Credit Card, BlackRock Buys Ethereum Dip, 500 Million Dogecoin Stuns Binance — Crypto News Digest
    Bitcoin Rockets 1,530% in Liquidation Imbalance in Crypto Bloodbath
    Ripple's Larsen to Share Stage With Top Restaurateur at Key XRP Event: What's Coming?
    Will There Be Demand for XRP ETFs? Bloomberg Analyst Weighs In

    That is not to say that the sending wallet itself is a stranger to large moves. The mysterious whale has overseen inflows of over 12 billion DOGE and outflows of nearly 10 billion DOGE, while still holding over 24 billion coins, even after today's transaction. 

    Advertisement

    Binance’s Dogecoin address, on the receiving end, is already one of the biggest in the DOGE world. The exchange's holdings put it above 820 million DOGE at last check, and this single transfer added more than 2% to its balance.

    Dogecoin (DOGE) price today

    Not only is the amount eye-catching, but it also lines up with the current market setup. Dogecoin has been moving within a narrow range between $0.20 and $0.24  for most of August, failing to maintain the highs above $0.29 reached in July. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 08/24/2025 - 11:18
    DOGE Director Breaks Silence on Dogecoin Protocol Experiment: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    It remains to be seen whether the price will react to this sudden injection of supply, but the numbers and direction may cause concern for those still holding major meme cryptocurrency. Considering how volatile the digital assets market has been recently, this transfer will for sure keep DOGE enthusiasts on edge.

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin News #Binance
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Crypto News Digest
    Aug 27, 2025 - 18:46
    Ripple CEO Presents His XRP Credit Card, BlackRock Buys Ethereum Dip, 500 Million Dogecoin Stuns Binance — Crypto News Digest
    ByDan Burgin
    News
    Aug 27, 2025 - 16:33
    Ethereum Whales Return With $213 million ETH Purchase, What's Happening?
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    DEAL Mining Introduces New Income Options for Crypto Newcomers
    Blockchair launches “dApp Gallery” to enrich blockchain data experience
    Coinfest Asia 2025 Draws 10,000+ to World’s Largest Crypto Festival — 2026 Set to Be Even Bigger
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Crypto News Digest
    Aug 27, 2025 - 18:46
    Ripple CEO Presents His XRP Credit Card, BlackRock Buys Ethereum Dip, 500 Million Dogecoin Stuns Binance — Crypto News Digest
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 27, 2025 - 16:33
    Ethereum Whales Return With $213 million ETH Purchase, What's Happening?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 27, 2025 - 15:51
    XRP Rival Stellar (XLM) Might Reclaim $0.50 in September, Here's Reason
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all