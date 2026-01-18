AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    $500 Million Bitcoin Whale Awakens After 12 Years, Dumps Millions With 31,250% Profit

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 18/01/2026 - 11:55
    A Satoshi-era whale just sold another 500 BTC for $47.77 million, bringing total cash-outs to $265 million. With $237 million still held, the next dump could shake Bitcoin near $100,000.
    Advertisement
    $500 Million Bitcoin Whale Awakens After 12 Years, Dumps Millions With 31,250% Profit
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A long-dormant Bitcoin whale has emerged from the shadows and begun selling. The wallet, tagged by Arkham as "5K BTC OG," originally received 5,000 BTC in 2012 when the price was just $332, totaling only $1.66 million. Today, that stash is worth nearly half a billion dollars, and the entity has already cashed out half of it.

    Advertisement

    According to data from Lookonchain and Arkham, the wallet began offloading Dec. 4, 2024. Since then, it has sold 2,500 BTC in multiple transactions, earning about $265 million at an average exit price of $106,164.

    Just hours ago, an additional 500 BTC was sent to Binance, valued at $47.77 million. This marks the latest wave of exits from this 12-year-old holder.

    HOT Stories
    Elizabeth Warren Warns Americans Could 'Lose Big' With Crypto
    U.Today Crypto Market Review: Fake Bitcoin (BTC) Breakthrough; Shiba Inu (SHIB): Third Time's a Charm; XRP: 3 Price Waves
    U.Today Crypto Digest: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Has Chance for Recovery, Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Eyes 22% Rebound, XRP Bull Run Imminent, According to Bollinger Bands
    Samourai Bitcoin to Stay in Strategic Reserve
    Article image
    Source: Arkham

    The selling behavior appears organized and calculated. Rather than fully liquidating, the OG has moved 250-500 BTC per deposit, spreading the outflows across at least 10 Binance-bound transactions over five months.

    Advertisement

    These moves suggest an intent to blend into greater liquidity zones to avoid high slippage and automated market maker detection.

    Story is not over

    The wallet still holds 2,500 BTC, valued at $237.5 million, which could hit the market next. With Bitcoin's price just below $100,000, a substantial dump of this size from legacy holders could push the market down further into an already congested resistance zone.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 01/17/2026 - 15:50
    Metaplanet CEO Speaks on Why Most Companies Ignore Bitcoin
    ByCaroline Amosun

    Advertisement

    The OG’s total profits now exceed $500 million, making this one of the most successful HODL-to-exit arcs in Bitcoin history. While long-term believers applaud the "diamond hands," many traders are nervous. These coins have been inactive since the early post-Satoshi era, but now they are active and liquid. Half of them are already gone.

    Will the next 500 BTC drop coincide with a rejection at $100K — or will it be absorbed fully at once?

    #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 18, 2026 - 11:34
    Michael Burry Reveals Good Use Case for Bitcoin
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 18, 2026 - 11:01
    Ethereum (ETH) Ready to Enter Bull Market: Official Data
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    NEXST Brings KISS OF LIFE to Life: Debut VR Concerts on the Ultimate Web3 Entertainment Platform
    Mingo Secures Exclusive 54-Country Ticketing Deal on Hedera
    OpenServ and Neol Advance Enterprise-ready AI Reasoning Under Real-world Constraints
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 18, 2026 - 11:55
    $500 Million Bitcoin Whale Awakens After 12 Years, Dumps Millions With 31,250% Profit
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 18, 2026 - 11:34
    Michael Burry Reveals Good Use Case for Bitcoin
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 18, 2026 - 11:01
    Ethereum (ETH) Ready to Enter Bull Market: Official Data
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 18, 2026 - 10:02
    803,780,000 XRP Now Locked in ETFs as Major Repricing Looms
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 18, 2026 - 9:40
    Coinbase CEO Says Banks Can 'Win Big' by Adopting Crypto Infrastructure
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 18, 2026 - 11:55
    $500 Million Bitcoin Whale Awakens After 12 Years, Dumps Millions With 31,250% Profit
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 18, 2026 - 11:34
    Michael Burry Reveals Good Use Case for Bitcoin
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 18, 2026 - 11:01
    Ethereum (ETH) Ready to Enter Bull Market: Official Data
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all