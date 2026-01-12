Advertisement
    $340 Million ETH in Hours: Tom Lee’s BitMine Stakes Ethereum Again

    By Caroline Amosun
    Mon, 12/01/2026 - 22:44
    BitMine has continued to stake heavily on Ethereum, committing over $340 million to staking the leading crypto asset in just 24 hours.
    $340 Million ETH in Hours: Tom Lee's BitMine Stakes Ethereum Again
    The world’s largest Ethereum treasury firm, chaired by Tom Lee, BitMine, has turned heads over its large Ethereum staking activity in the last 24 hours.

    While the firm is known for its aggressive accumulation of Ethereum, it has also maintained one of the strongest long-term staking positions in Ethereum, and it has just executed its largest Ethereum stake so far in 2026.

    On Monday, Jan. 12, data provided by blockchain analytics platform Arkham shows that BitMine staked about $340 million worth of ETH within the past 24 hours.

    BitMine’s total Ethereum stakes on track to $4 billion 

    The data further shows that the total crypto staking BitMine has made since it began its journey with Ethereum has now reached a massive $3.69 billion.

    This massive Ethereum stake held by BitMine alone accounts for about 0.985% of Ethereum’s total circulating supply, highlighting its long-term conviction in the leading cryptocurrency.

    Interestingly, Arkham further showcased BitMine’s overwhelming Ethereum portfolio, revealing that the firm currently holds 2.628 million ETH, worth over $8.15 billion. As such, the majority of its holdings are now locked in staking.

    The recent series of transactions shows repeated deposits of large ETH stashes, many ranging between 24,000 and 28,000 ETH each. This represents BitMine’s accumulation and staking strategy.

    While Tom Lee has long been one of Wall Street’s most vocal crypto advocates, BitMine’s behavior is increasingly aligning with its chairman’s stance on digital assets.

    With nearly 1% of the entire ETH supply already staked by BitMine, despite the asset’s unstable price action, the crypto community has expressed curiosity as to whether BitMine will ultimately stake its entire Ethereum holdings.

