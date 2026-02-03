AdvertisementAdvert.
    33,895,428,762 XRP Left in Escrow After Ripple's February One-Billion Unlocking

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 3/02/2026 - 15:29
    33,895,428,762 XRP remain in escrow following February distribution.
    33,895,428,762 XRP Left in Escrow After Ripple's February One-Billion Unlocking
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    According to XRPScan data, 33,895,428,762 XRP are currently left in escrow. X handle XRPwallets shared this information in a recent tweet.

    February escrow distribution concluded with Ripple unlocking one billion XRP while relocking 700 million XRP subsequently. On Feb. 1, in its usual practice, Ripple unlocked one billion tokens from the XRP escrow in four separate transactions.

    Whale Alert reported four transactions that saw a cumulative one billion XRP unlocked by Ripple: 400,000,000 XRP worth $646,794,569; 100,000,000 XRP worth $161,739,371 and 400,000,000 XRP worth 646,995,939 at the time of unlocking and 100,000,000 XRP worth $161,739,371.

    On Feb. 2, 700 million XRP were relocked in Ripple escrow. Ripple usually returns a portion of its unlocked XRP tokens following every monthly release of one billion tokens from its escrow. This sees unused XRP returned to escrow to maintain market stability and manage supply predictability.

    Whale Alert reported two transactions of 400,000,000 XRP worth $625,176,721 and 300,000,000 XRP worth $470,793,741 locked in escrow at Ripple.

    XRPwallets shared expectations ahead regarding XRP escrow, anticipating a total of 33.595 billion XRP left in escrow after Ripple's one billion unlocking in March and 700 million XRP relocked after.

    In December 2017, Ripple placed 55 billion XRP (55% of the total supply) into escrow, releasing one billion XRP monthly over 55 months, with unused funds relocked.

    XRP, RLUSD activity spotted

    The last 24 hours have seen significant XRP being moved and RLUSD being minted.

    Whale Alert reports four transactions that saw XRP move to unknown wallets, a trend reported over the weekend: 90,999,893 XRP worth $149,557,234;  91,000,000 XRP worth $150,043,083; 91,000,000 XRP worth $150,195,054 and 91,000,000 XRP worth $150,148,341 transferred between unknown wallets.

    A total of 102.2 million RLUSD was minted in the last 24 hours, according to Ripple stablecoin tracker: 15,000,000 RLUSD, 59,000,000 RLUSD and 28,200,000 RLUSD were minted at the RLUSD Treasury for the XRP Ledger and Ethereum blockchains.

    #Ripple News #XRP News #XRP #RLUSD
