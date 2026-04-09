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    327,269,524 Dogecoin Drained From Robinhood, This Shows Why

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Thu, 9/04/2026 - 15:01
    Dogecoin whales are buying aggressively from Robinhood, with over 327 million DOGE acquired.
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    327,269,524 Dogecoin Drained From Robinhood, This Shows Why
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    Robinhood, a major centralized exchange and broker, recently experienced a massive withdrawal of Dogecoin (DOGE) from its platform. The large Dogecoin withdrawal from Robinhood quickly raised discussions within the community about implications for the DOGE price.

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    327,269,524 DOGE leave Robinhood

    Whale Alert highlighted a 327,269,524 DOGE withdrawal from Robinhood to an unknown wallet address. Whale Alert is a popular service that automatically tracks and broadcasts large cryptocurrency transactions in real time — on blockchains like Dogecoin.

    The platform valued the 327.2 million DOGE transaction at approximately $29.9 million, based on the current market price.

    On the crypto market, large outflows from exchange wallets often mean one or more large investors are withdrawing their digital assets. Therefore, whales are possibly withdrawing their DOGE from Robinhood to a self-custody wallet.

    They likely plan to hold the meme coin long-term, or use it outside the exchange, either for DeFi, staking or other activities.

    Implications for DOGE price

    Although rare, a single large withdrawal like 327.2 million DOGE can cause an immediate price swing. 

    Coins moving off of Robinhood to an unknown wallet typically reduce the immediate supply available for easy selling on the platform.

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    If demand for DOGE increases, it can contribute to lower exchange reserves over time, which historically correlates with upward pressure.

    However, if many such withdrawals happen during a price dip, it suggests strong hands buying and holding the dip.

    In sentiment terms, the recent transfer is more bullish than bearish because it shows coins leaving easy-selling territory on Robinhood.

    As of this writing, DOGE is priced at $0.09132, with the market cap pegged at $15.5 billion. Over the past week, Dogecoin surged minimally by 1.7%, but the token is down 3.3% within the last 24 hours.

    #Dogecoin #Robinhood
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