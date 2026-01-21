AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    $3,270,000,000 XRP Hit in 24 Hours as Price Faces Crucial Market Test

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 21/01/2026 - 12:20
    XRP faces crucial test as current market structure shows similarities to that seen in February 2022.
    Advertisement
    $3,270,000,000 XRP Hit in 24 Hours as Price Faces Crucial Market Test
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    $3.27 billion XRP has changed hands in the last 24 hours as XRP gears up for a crucial market test.

    Advertisement

    According to CoinMarketCap data, XRP's trading volume has risen in the last 24 hours to $3.27 billion, up 10% in this time frame.

    At press time, XRP was down 0.73% in the last 24 hours to $1.90, and down 11.21% weekly.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Suggests Bullish U-Turn in February, XRP Insider Signal? Ripple Boss Flirts With Community, Bitcoin Rockets 940% in Brutal $359 Million Liquidation Squeeze
    BREAKING: Ripple’s RLUSD to Be Listed by Binance
    Novogratz: Bitcoin Is 'Disappointing'
    Ripple President Makes Major Stablecoin Prediction

    The broader crypto market is mostly trading in red, extending the sell-off since the start of the week. In the last 24 hours, total liquidations have reached $861.9 million, with longs accounting for $753.45 million of this figure.

    Advertisement

    XRP fell for seven days at a stretch since Jan. 5, and at one point fell to a low of $1.85 during Monday's market crash. XRP is currently attempting a rebound following its severe drop, reaching $1.92 in intraday trading before slightly declining.

    XRP faces crucial market test

    XRP is trading slightly below $2, where its real test in the market lies. According to Glassnode, the $2 level has become a major psychological zone, with each recent retest coinciding with hundreds of millions of dollars in realized losses as long-term holders use rallies to exit rather than add exposure.

    According to Glassnode, the $2 level remains a major psychological zone for XRP holders. This is because, since early 2025, each time XRP has retested $2, investors have seen realized losses of $0.5 billion to $1.2 billion per week. This reflects the significance of this key level. In a recent tweet, Glassnode noted that XRP's current market structure is now seeing similarities to February 2022.

    Advertisement

    XRP holders who have been active from the past week to month are in profits, while many holders who bought in the last six to twelve months are yet to break even, which can increase selling pressure if prices continue to drop.

    #XRP News #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 21, 2026 - 12:16
    Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) More Resistant Than Bitcoin? Selling Pressure Avoided
    ByArman Shirinyan
    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Jan 21, 2026 - 12:12
    Morning Crypto Report: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Suggests Bullish U-Turn in February, XRP Insider Signal? Ripple Boss Flirts With Community, Bitcoin Rockets 940% in Brutal $359 Million Liquidation Squeeze
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    TWPB Platform Introduces Free Cloud Staking Model
    Money Expo Mexico Announces Its 4th Edition, Returning to Centro Banamex on 18–19 February 2026
    Pendle Announces Token Upgrade as Its DeFi Yield Platform Scales
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 21, 2026 - 12:20
    $3,270,000,000 XRP Hit in 24 Hours as Price Faces Crucial Market Test
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 21, 2026 - 12:16
    Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) More Resistant Than Bitcoin? Selling Pressure Avoided
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Jan 21, 2026 - 12:12
    Morning Crypto Report: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Suggests Bullish U-Turn in February, XRP Insider Signal? Ripple Boss Flirts With Community, Bitcoin Rockets 940% in Brutal $359 Million Liquidation Squeeze
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 21, 2026 - 12:01
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt: Bitcoin Hater Peter Schiff Winning for Now
    article image Yuri Molchan
    News
    Jan 21, 2026 - 10:27
    Cardano Big Threat Averted, ADA Price Eyes Rebound
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 21, 2026 - 12:20
    $3,270,000,000 XRP Hit in 24 Hours as Price Faces Crucial Market Test
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 21, 2026 - 12:16
    Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) More Resistant Than Bitcoin? Selling Pressure Avoided
    Arman Shirinyan
    News, Crypto News Digest
    Jan 21, 2026 - 12:12
    Morning Crypto Report: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Suggests Bullish U-Turn in February, XRP Insider Signal? Ripple Boss Flirts With Community, Bitcoin Rockets 940% in Brutal $359 Million Liquidation Squeeze
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all