$3,270,000,000 XRP Hit in 24 Hours as Price Faces Crucial Market Test

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

$3.27 billion XRP has changed hands in the last 24 hours as XRP gears up for a crucial market test.

Advertisement

According to CoinMarketCap data, XRP's trading volume has risen in the last 24 hours to $3.27 billion, up 10% in this time frame.

At press time, XRP was down 0.73% in the last 24 hours to $1.90, and down 11.21% weekly.

The broader crypto market is mostly trading in red, extending the sell-off since the start of the week. In the last 24 hours, total liquidations have reached $861.9 million, with longs accounting for $753.45 million of this figure.

Advertisement

XRP fell for seven days at a stretch since Jan. 5, and at one point fell to a low of $1.85 during Monday's market crash. XRP is currently attempting a rebound following its severe drop, reaching $1.92 in intraday trading before slightly declining.

XRP faces crucial market test

XRP is trading slightly below $2, where its real test in the market lies. According to Glassnode, the $2 level has become a major psychological zone, with each recent retest coinciding with hundreds of millions of dollars in realized losses as long-term holders use rallies to exit rather than add exposure.

According to Glassnode, the $2 level remains a major psychological zone for XRP holders. This is because, since early 2025, each time XRP has retested $2, investors have seen realized losses of $0.5 billion to $1.2 billion per week. This reflects the significance of this key level. In a recent tweet, Glassnode noted that XRP's current market structure is now seeing similarities to February 2022.

Advertisement

XRP holders who have been active from the past week to month are in profits, while many holders who bought in the last six to twelve months are yet to break even, which can increase selling pressure if prices continue to drop.