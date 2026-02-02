300% XRP Ledger Surge: What's Going On?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Price action and on-chain metrics are giving investors conflicting signals as XRP navigates one of its most turbulent periods in recent months. The XRP Ledger itself has seen a sharp increase in activity, raising serious concerns about what is actually going on behind the scenes as market participants watch XRP struggle under intense selling pressure.

XRP pushed down

After losing important support zones that served as buyer safety nets, XRP is still trending downward on the price chart. The asset recently slipped below major moving averages, confirming that bears still dominate market structure. Every attempt at recovery has been swiftly turned down, creating a series of lower highs and lower lows - a classic downtrend. XRP is in a risky technical position because current price levels are close to areas not seen since the beginning of the previous market cycle.

Data from the XRP Ledger indicates a sharp rise in network activity at the same time. Payment volume between accounts surged by roughly 300% in the last 24 hours, while the number of transactions processed on the network also climbed significantly. On the surface, rising network usage might appear bullish, signaling growing adoption or increased demand.

Transaciton volume spikes

Increases in transaction volume during sharp market downturns frequently indicate exchange transfers' redistribution or the repositioning of funds by large holders rather than true accumulation. Spikes in on-chain activity often indicate panic-selling, rearranging liquidity or getting ready for more volatility when prices are dropping quickly. For investors this presents a difficult situation.

Price recovery is not assured by increased network activity alone, particularly when technical momentum is still very negative. If selling pressure continues XRP could still face additional downside despite increased ledger usage. What investors should anticipate now is elevated volatility.

If payment volume growth begins to coincide with price stabilization and stronger support formation, sentiment could improve. However, on-chain spikes should be interpreted cautiously as long as XRP is still clearly in a downtrend.