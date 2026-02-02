AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    300% XRP Ledger Surge: What's Going On?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Mon, 2/02/2026 - 15:01
    XRP surged substantially on the Ledger, but it might not be enough for a proper market recovery.
    Advertisement
    300% XRP Ledger Surge: What's Going On?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Price action and on-chain metrics are giving investors conflicting signals as XRP navigates one of its most turbulent periods in recent months. The XRP Ledger itself has seen a sharp increase in activity, raising serious concerns about what is actually going on behind the scenes as market participants watch XRP struggle under intense selling pressure

    Advertisement

    XRP pushed down

    After losing important support zones that served as buyer safety nets, XRP is still trending downward on the price chart. The asset recently slipped below major moving averages, confirming that bears still dominate market structure. Every attempt at recovery has been swiftly turned down, creating a series of lower highs and lower lows - a classic downtrend. XRP is in a risky technical position because current price levels are close to areas not seen since the beginning of the previous market cycle. 

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Data from the XRP Ledger indicates a sharp rise in network activity at the same time. Payment volume between accounts surged by roughly 300% in the last 24 hours, while the number of transactions processed on the network also climbed significantly. On the surface, rising network usage might appear bullish, signaling growing adoption or increased demand. 

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Binance Suddenly Unlocks One Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bitcoin Whitepaper Name Admits and Denies Epstein Links, $2.36 Billion Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale Gets in Trouble With Ethereum Crypto Market Review: XRP in Deep $1 Waters, Shiba Inu (SHIB) — Worst Price Nosedive of 2026, Is Bitcoin (BTC) in Danger of Hitting $50,000? Strategy's Saylor Hints at Fresh Bitcoin Buy Amid Investor Ridicule Shiba Inu Buyers Step In, Peter Brandt Reveals Bitcoin Price Rebound Target, Ripple Exec Confirms XRP as Priority — Top Weekly Crypto News

    Transaciton volume spikes

    Increases in transaction volume during sharp market downturns frequently indicate exchange transfers' redistribution or the repositioning of funds by large holders rather than true accumulation. Spikes in on-chain activity often indicate panic-selling, rearranging liquidity or getting ready for more volatility when prices are dropping quickly. For investors this presents a difficult situation. 

    Advertisement

    Price recovery is not assured by increased network activity alone, particularly when technical momentum is still very negative. If selling pressure continues XRP could still face additional downside despite increased ledger usage. What investors should anticipate now is elevated volatility.

    If payment volume growth begins to coincide with price stabilization and stronger support formation, sentiment could improve. However, on-chain spikes should be interpreted cautiously as long as XRP is still clearly in a downtrend.

    #XRP #XRP Price Analysis
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 2, 2026 - 14:57
    Jim Cramer Calls on Michael Saylor as Bitcoin Retests $77,000
    ByCaroline Amosun
    News
    Feb 2, 2026 - 14:51
    XRP Rescues Its Supercycle Setup: 58% Versus Bitcoin Is Back on the Menu
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Global Games Show Abu Dhabi 2025 Concludes as a Landmark Platform Shaping the Future of Gaming, Web3, and Interactive Entertainment
    Global AI Show Abu Dhabi 2025 Concludes as a Defining Platform Driving the Future of Artificial Intelligence
    Gate TradFi Web Access Now Open, Strengthening One-Stop Multi-Asset Trading System
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Feb 2, 2026 - 15:01
    300% XRP Ledger Surge: What's Going On?
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Feb 2, 2026 - 14:57
    Jim Cramer Calls on Michael Saylor as Bitcoin Retests $77,000
    article image Caroline Amosun
    News
    Feb 2, 2026 - 14:51
    XRP Rescues Its Supercycle Setup: 58% Versus Bitcoin Is Back on the Menu
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Feb 2, 2026 - 14:43
    Ethereum Enters Historic Support Zone Amid $818 Million Market Drop, What's Next?
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Feb 2, 2026 - 14:35
    Binance Buys Bitcoin Dip With $100 Million SAFU Fund
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 2, 2026 - 15:01
    300% XRP Ledger Surge: What's Going On?
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Feb 2, 2026 - 14:57
    Jim Cramer Calls on Michael Saylor as Bitcoin Retests $77,000
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Feb 2, 2026 - 14:51
    XRP Rescues Its Supercycle Setup: 58% Versus Bitcoin Is Back on the Menu
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all