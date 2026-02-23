AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    -30% in 30 Days: XRP Ledger Reflects Substantial Drop in Activity

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Mon, 23/02/2026 - 13:06
    XRP is witnessing a serious drop in activity that might become an answer to the problematic performance of the asset on the market.
    Advertisement
    -30% in 30 Days: XRP Ledger Reflects Substantial Drop in Activity
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Given the weakening momentum indicated by both price action and on-chain metrics, XRP is about to enter a more vulnerable phase. The XRP Ledger has seen a sharp drop in activity over the last month, with successful transactions down about 30%. The asset itself is already having difficulty regaining stability following a protracted downward trend, so this slowdown comes at a time when investors are already facing a mixed and cautious outlook.

    Is XRP no longer interesting? 

    Since successful transactions are among the best measures of actual network usage, the drop in ledger activity is noteworthy. A decrease in this figure indicates a decline in blockchain application activity, payments and transfer participation. The network's demand has cooled, as evidenced by recent data showing transaction counts declining from higher levels earlier in the month toward lower ranges. This represents a lull in momentum that may affect market sentiment, but it does not always signify structural damage.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    However, the price structure of XRP is still weak. Major moving averages have been guiding the asset's movement, and several attempts at recovery have fallen short of creating a long-term upward trend. Shallow rebounds have typically followed sharp sell-offs, indicating a lack of conviction on the part of buyers. The idea that the market is currently in a risk-off phase is supported by the combination of pessimistic technical structure and declining network activity.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: 12.25 Million XRP Leave OKX by February, Cowen Projects March Bitcoin Peak, USDT Liquidity Now Mirrors 2022 Bottom Crypto Market Review: XRP's Double Bottom Could Be Key, Bitcoin Is Literally on the Edge, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Is Trapped Now

    Ledger's activity plummets

    When broken down, the decline in ledger activity can be attributed to a cooldown following periods of increased usage, decreased speculative interest or decreased overall cryptocurrency volatility. Markets frequently follow cycles, with network engagement increasing during periods of optimism and decreasing during periods of consolidation or decline.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 02/23/2026 - 06:24
    Buterin Wants to Redefine Ethereum's Security
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Now it is important to see if this slowdown continues or stabilizes. Activity that continues to decline could put more pressure on sentiment; if transaction counts start to rise again, it might indicate that underlying demand is coming back before the price reflects it.

    The upcoming weeks will probably see XRP stabilize. Investors should keep an eye on the ledger's ability to support current activity levels, and whether the price begins to stabilize rather than decline. The network is still operating normally, but participation has obviously declined. At this point, the situation is one of caution rather than collapse.

    Advertisement
    #XRP #XRP Ledger
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 23, 2026 - 16:23
    Ripple USD Stablecoin Is Now Closer to $2 Billion Than Ever
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Feb 23, 2026 - 12:54
    Morning Crypto Report: 12.25 Million XRP Leave OKX by February, Cowen Projects March Bitcoin Peak, USDT Liquidity Now Mirrors 2022 Bottom
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Money Expo Mexico 2026 Concludes with Record 7,000+ Attendees, Strengthening Latin America’s Online Trading Landscape
    Digital Assets Week Returns to New York with Deutsche Bank
    Ending "Credit Invisibility": How the AESC Layer 1 Uses a "Credit Oracle" to Transform $12 Trillion of Agricultural Data into Credit Liquidity
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
    “Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 23, 2026 - 16:23
    Ripple USD Stablecoin Is Now Closer to $2 Billion Than Ever
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Feb 23, 2026 - 13:06
    -30% in 30 Days: XRP Ledger Reflects Substantial Drop in Activity
    Arman Shirinyan
    News, Crypto News Digest
    Feb 23, 2026 - 12:54
    Morning Crypto Report: 12.25 Million XRP Leave OKX by February, Cowen Projects March Bitcoin Peak, USDT Liquidity Now Mirrors 2022 Bottom
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all