-30% in 30 Days: XRP Ledger Reflects Substantial Drop in Activity

Given the weakening momentum indicated by both price action and on-chain metrics, XRP is about to enter a more vulnerable phase. The XRP Ledger has seen a sharp drop in activity over the last month, with successful transactions down about 30%. The asset itself is already having difficulty regaining stability following a protracted downward trend, so this slowdown comes at a time when investors are already facing a mixed and cautious outlook.

Is XRP no longer interesting?

Since successful transactions are among the best measures of actual network usage, the drop in ledger activity is noteworthy. A decrease in this figure indicates a decline in blockchain application activity, payments and transfer participation. The network's demand has cooled, as evidenced by recent data showing transaction counts declining from higher levels earlier in the month toward lower ranges. This represents a lull in momentum that may affect market sentiment, but it does not always signify structural damage.

However, the price structure of XRP is still weak. Major moving averages have been guiding the asset's movement, and several attempts at recovery have fallen short of creating a long-term upward trend. Shallow rebounds have typically followed sharp sell-offs, indicating a lack of conviction on the part of buyers. The idea that the market is currently in a risk-off phase is supported by the combination of pessimistic technical structure and declining network activity.

Ledger's activity plummets

When broken down, the decline in ledger activity can be attributed to a cooldown following periods of increased usage, decreased speculative interest or decreased overall cryptocurrency volatility. Markets frequently follow cycles, with network engagement increasing during periods of optimism and decreasing during periods of consolidation or decline.

Now it is important to see if this slowdown continues or stabilizes. Activity that continues to decline could put more pressure on sentiment; if transaction counts start to rise again, it might indicate that underlying demand is coming back before the price reflects it.

The upcoming weeks will probably see XRP stabilize. Investors should keep an eye on the ledger's ability to support current activity levels, and whether the price begins to stabilize rather than decline. The network is still operating normally, but participation has obviously declined. At this point, the situation is one of caution rather than collapse.