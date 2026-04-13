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    29,900,000 RLUSD Burned by Ripple on Ethereum in Fresh Treasury Move

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 13/04/2026 - 15:37
    Ripple USD continues to see significant activity, with over 29 million tokens removed from the Ethereum supply.
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    29,900,000 RLUSD Burned by Ripple on Ethereum in Fresh Treasury Move
    Cover image via U.Today

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    Ripple USD (RLUSD) has seen significant activity in the last 24 hours, with a substantial number of tokens burned and minted.

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    Over 29 million RLUSD tokens have been burned in recent hours in two transactions.

    Ripple stablecoin tracker reports these two burn transactions, which took place on the Ethereum blockchain in a recent tweet: 20,000,000 RLUSD and 9,900,000 RLUSD tokens were burned at the RLUSD Treasury.

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    This followed a series of minting events, during which 18.9 million RLUSD were minted in the last 24 hours. Ripple Stablecoin tracker reported the two separate transactions wherein the said quantity of RLUSD was minted: "9,000,000 RLUSD and 9,900,000 RLUSD tokens minted at RLUSD Treasury."

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    Title news
    Tue, 03/31/2026 - 19:56
    Ripple Burns Nearly 180 Million RLUSD in Mere Hours
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    The last few days have seen significant RLUSD minting. On April 12, 9,990,000 RLUSD were minted on the Ethereum blockchain. April 10 saw substantial activity, with 23 million RLUSD added to Ethereum supply and 8 million RLUSD burned. Meanwhile, 2 million RLUSD were burned on the XRP Ledger, the transaction hash revealed.

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    $1.5 quadrillion stablecoin prediction emerges

    According to Chainalysis, stablecoins processed $28 trillion in real economic volume in 2025. If the current baseline growth continues with no additional catalysts, Chainalysis projects volumes could hit $719 trillion by 2035.

    By 2035, that figure is projected to reach $1.5 quadrillion under additional catalysts, surpassing today’s entire cross-border payments market.

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    Title news
    Thu, 03/12/2026 - 15:59
    Ripple Removes 25 Million RLUSD From Ethereum Supply as Token Burning Continues
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    The report highlights an estimated $100 trillion global intergenerational wealth transfer beginning in 2028 as a key driver, as millennials and Gen Z show significantly increasing adoption of crypto assets. It also projects that stablecoin payment processing volume could reach parity with traditional networks such as Visa between 2031 and 2039.

    "Factor in these catalysts, and our projections change: 2035 volumes could approach $1.5 quadrillion, a figure that would surpass the estimated $1 quadrillion in global cross-border payments today," Chainalysis wrote. 

    #Ripple News #RLUSD
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