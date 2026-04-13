29,900,000 RLUSD Burned by Ripple on Ethereum in Fresh Treasury Move

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Ripple USD (RLUSD) has seen significant activity in the last 24 hours, with a substantial number of tokens burned and minted.

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Over 29 million RLUSD tokens have been burned in recent hours in two transactions.

Ripple stablecoin tracker reports these two burn transactions, which took place on the Ethereum blockchain in a recent tweet: 20,000,000 RLUSD and 9,900,000 RLUSD tokens were burned at the RLUSD Treasury.

This followed a series of minting events, during which 18.9 million RLUSD were minted in the last 24 hours. Ripple Stablecoin tracker reported the two separate transactions wherein the said quantity of RLUSD was minted: "9,000,000 RLUSD and 9,900,000 RLUSD tokens minted at RLUSD Treasury."

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The last few days have seen significant RLUSD minting. On April 12, 9,990,000 RLUSD were minted on the Ethereum blockchain. April 10 saw substantial activity, with 23 million RLUSD added to Ethereum supply and 8 million RLUSD burned. Meanwhile, 2 million RLUSD were burned on the XRP Ledger, the transaction hash revealed.

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$1.5 quadrillion stablecoin prediction emerges

According to Chainalysis, stablecoins processed $28 trillion in real economic volume in 2025. If the current baseline growth continues with no additional catalysts, Chainalysis projects volumes could hit $719 trillion by 2035.

Chainalysis: Stablecoin Economic Volume Could Reach $719T by 2035



According to a new report from Chainalysis, inflation-adjusted real economic transaction volume of stablecoins could grow from $28 trillion in 2025 to $719 trillion by 2035, with upside potentially approaching… pic.twitter.com/jJrKzv3o48 — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) April 12, 2026

By 2035, that figure is projected to reach $1.5 quadrillion under additional catalysts, surpassing today’s entire cross-border payments market.

The report highlights an estimated $100 trillion global intergenerational wealth transfer beginning in 2028 as a key driver, as millennials and Gen Z show significantly increasing adoption of crypto assets. It also projects that stablecoin payment processing volume could reach parity with traditional networks such as Visa between 2031 and 2039.

"Factor in these catalysts, and our projections change: 2035 volumes could approach $1.5 quadrillion, a figure that would surpass the estimated $1 quadrillion in global cross-border payments today," Chainalysis wrote.