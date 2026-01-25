26,470,000,000 SHIB in 24 Hours: Mind-Blowing

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Shiba Inu is attracting attention once more, but not due to hype or erratic volatility this time. In a single day, over 26.47 billion SHIB entered exchanges, according to on-chain data.

SHIB's important move

Investors should not overlook the change in activity, especially considering SHIB's current technical and structural position. Since tokens moving to exchanges may indicate possible selling, exchange inflows are initially viewed as bearish. Context, however, is important: this is particularly noteworthy because it combines structure and scale.

While netflow stayed mostly under control, total exchange inflow increased dramatically. This implies that this is a repositioning rather than a panic dump with liquidity being prepared rather than carelessly unloaded. Additional on-chain indicators support this opinion.

Long-term recovery recipe

The number of transactions is continuously increasing, indicating that network activity is increasing rather than decreasing. Additionally, active addresses are up, indicating that this change is not limited to a small number of wallets. Increasing participation is essential for any long-term recovery.

Advertisement

Exchange reserves are still high in token terms, but their USD value is trending downward, indicating that the current reserve dynamics are being driven by price compression rather than mass distribution. More significantly, the average inflow and outflow are both rising.

Bulls are not yet in complete control of the trend because the asset is still below significant long-term moving averages. Higher lows and tightening price action, however, indicate waning downward momentum. Fuel is what's lacking, sustained capital, not brief spikes.

Advertisement

Sharp inflows have recently occurred, but they soon fade, resulting in shallow retraces rather than robust continuation. This is a transitional period for investors, and instead of distribution, the on-chain data points to accumulation and preparation.

SHIB may finally establish the foundation required for a more significant recovery if inflows continue to be high and selling pressure stays low. There is the setup. Follow-through, not headlines, determines whether it becomes something tangible.