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    -260 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Unexpected Recovery Tempo Gained

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sat, 11/04/2026 - 3:00
    Shiba Inu's market state is not as simple as it may seem: the recovery tempo for it is closer to an asset in neutrality.
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    -260 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Unexpected Recovery Tempo Gained
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

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    Early indicators of a structural change in Shiba Inu are beginning to appear, and this time, the signal is not solely based on price.

    Shiba Inu netflows turn negative

    SHIB recorded an exchange netflow of about -260 billion tokens over the past 24 hours, suggesting a substantial outflow from centralized exchanges. Coins are being drawn into private wallets, which lessens the pressure to sell right away. That kind of movement usually indicates one thing.

    From the perspective of market mechanics, this is one of the better developments SHIB has witnessed in recent weeks. When the metrics are broken down, exchange reserves are still slightly declining, which supports the notion that exchange supply is thinning out. Concurrently, active addresses have increased by more than 1%, indicating increasing engagement rather than a declining user base.

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    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    This combination of decreasing reserves and increasing activity is typically linked to phases of accumulation. Deeper analysis reveals that while both exchange inflows and outflows have increased, overall outflows are greater than inflows. The netflow figure is negative because total outflows exceed 1.1 trillion SHIB, while inflows fell short.

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    Great capital reallocation

    Larger holders are actively reallocating capital, as evidenced by the elevated movement even in the top 10 transaction brackets. These signals are gradually being matched by price action. After a protracted downtrend, SHIB is forming a mildly ascending structure, compressing under descending resistance while holding higher lows.

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    Usually, this type of configuration comes before volatility expansion. Since the RSI is currently in neutral territory, there is potential for growth without instant exhaustion. But it is crucial to maintain reasonable expectations. Outflows only lessen downside pressure; they do not, by themselves, ensure a breakout.

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    SHIB still requires a catalyst in the form of higher demand or more general market strength for a sustained upward trend. The lesson for investors is pretty obvious. The outflow profile, as it stands now, points to accumulation, as opposed to distribution.

    Large holders are active, exchanges are losing liquidity and participation is increasing. It is not a bearish situation. Instead of an abrupt move, one should expect a slow change in momentum. SHIB may move from passive consolidation into a more defined recovery phase if demand keeps up with this trend.

    #Shiba Inu #SHIB
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