AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    21Shares Reveals Bull Case for XRP

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 28/01/2026 - 19:30
    Institutional asset manager 21Shares has issued a base-case price target of $2.45 for XRP in 2026.
    Advertisement
    21Shares Reveals Bull Case for XRP
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Cryptocurrency asset manager 21Shares has come up with a base-case price target of $2.45 for 2026. 

    Research analyst Matt Mena argued that the combination of regulatory clarity and the aggressive uptake of U.S. spot ETFs is creating a "supply shock" for the controversial altcoin. 

    "XRP stands at a defining turning point: a decisive shift from speculative volatility to a valuation anchored in institutional fundamentals," Mena wrote.

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: Fidelity Lauching Ripple USD Competitor
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Delivers Ultra-Rare $0 Anomaly for Bulls, 429% Bitcoin Price Rise Everyone Forgot About, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Nears Legendary February "Win Streak": What to Expect?
    Ripple Exec: XRP Will Remain 'At the Heart' of Company Vision
    Crypto Market Review: Bitcoin's (BTC) Falling Star, Chance for Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bull Run, Is Ethereum (ETH) at $2,800 Unbreakable?

    Base, bull, and bear

    21Shares outlined three potential scenarios for XRP’s performance in 2026. According to the fresh report released by the ETF issuer, the performance of the token will depend on such factors as ETF flows, real-world asset (RWA) adoption, and macroeconomic conditions:

    Advertisement

    The base case assumes regulatory stability continues to support steady ETF inflows and incremental utility upgrades.

    The bull case is $2.69. In this scenario, institutional RWA scaling accelerates and "supply exhaustion" triggers a structural repricing.

    If adoption stagnates and capital rotates elsewhere, XRP could plunge back to 1.6%.

    Advertisement

    Growing scarcity 

    According to 21Shares, XRP exchange reserves have fallen to a seven-year low of 1.7 billion XRP. 

    This scarcity is colliding with the launch of U.S. XRP spot ETFs, which amassed over $1.3 billion in assets under management in their first month alone

    "Institutional ETF demand is colliding with a community that refuses to sell," the report states. "This intersection of scale and scarcity is the primary engine for a non-linear repricing throughout 2026."

    Echoes of "DeFi summer"

    The report suggests XRP is mirroring Ethereum’s trajectory from 2017–2018, where "abstract promise gave way to proven utility."

    21Shares argues XRP is building its own "flywheel" through the rapid growth of its stablecoin, RLUSD.

    The stablecoin has surged 1,800% in market cap to nearly $1.4 billion. 

    #XRP Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 16:44
    Court Crushes Lawsuit Against Ripple
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 15:55
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Slumps 99%, Will Price Recovery Stall?
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    QXMP Labs Announces Activation of RWA Liquidity Architecture and $1.1 Trillion On-Chain Asset Registration
    The State of TRON H2 2025: Stablecoin Settlement at Scale Amid Rising Competition
    Toobit and LALIGA Celebrate Partnership with $1M Super Match Carnival
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 19:30
    21Shares Reveals Bull Case for XRP
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 16:44
    Court Crushes Lawsuit Against Ripple
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 15:55
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Slumps 99%, Will Price Recovery Stall?
    article image Caroline Amosun
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 15:38
    Previous Bitcoin Bear Market Signal Emerges: CryptoQuant
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 15:32
    No Catalyst, No Breakout? DOGE Could Drift Sideways into Summer 2026
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 19:30
    21Shares Reveals Bull Case for XRP
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 16:44
    Court Crushes Lawsuit Against Ripple
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 15:55
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Slumps 99%, Will Price Recovery Stall?
    Caroline Amosun
    Show all