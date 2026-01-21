AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    -210,364,821,857 SHIB: Shiba Inu Billionaire Deposits 97% of Meme Coin Bag to Robinhood

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 21/01/2026 - 15:04
    210,364,821,857 SHIB just left a billionaire wallet for Robinhood, signaling a 97% cut in holdings and one of the largest exits out of the meme coin this week.
    Advertisement
    -210,364,821,857 SHIB: Shiba Inu Billionaire Deposits 97% of Meme Coin Bag to Robinhood
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Today, Jan. 21, a massive Shiba Inu whale made one of the largest retail transfers in weeks, unloading 210.36 billion SHIB worth around $1.63 million to a hot wallet of the biggest U.S. brokerage, Robinhood, as visible on Arkham

    Advertisement

    Long story short, this transaction alone emptied 97% of the address's total holdings in the meme coin, leaving those who saw it guessing — is this an entry or an exit?

    Article image
    Source: Arkham

    Following the transfer, the sender address "0x2d00…7bB," still holds 5.93 billion SHIB, but this is a shadow of its original holdings. Another important detail is that within the hour, another outbound transfer occurred: 352,961 WLFI, worth $56,980, were sent to the same Robinhood waller. 

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Suggests Bullish U-Turn in February, XRP Insider Signal? Ripple Boss Flirts With Community, Bitcoin Rockets 940% in Brutal $359 Million Liquidation Squeeze
    BREAKING: Ripple’s RLUSD to Be Listed by Binance
    Novogratz: Bitcoin Is 'Disappointing'
    Ripple President Makes Major Stablecoin Prediction

    Thus, in total, over $1.68 million in assets exited the wallet in 60 minutes.

    Advertisement

    Third angle for Shiba Inu coin

    The price action of SHIB around the event suggests a third angle. The coin plummeted below $0.0000075 on Jan. 19 after a brutal sell-off over the course of an hour, with partial recovery seen only 36 hours later. 

    If the transfer was a front-run or post-drop sell, it would explain the timed bounce. The coin is now at $0.00000787, barely clinging to short-term support. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 01/21/2026 - 12:16
    Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) More Resistant Than Bitcoin? Selling Pressure Avoided
    ByArman Shirinyan

    Advertisement

    The wallet’s original SHIB holdings were worth over $2.2 million before the drop, meaning the whale may have realized a loss of about $600,000 or more depending on the cost basis. Unless this was a cold-to-hot migration, which is unlikely with WLFI included, the address has made a decisive move out of SHIB. 

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu #SHIB
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 21, 2026 - 15:00
    Ripple Suddenly Burns 5,000,000 RLUSD, What's Going On?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 21, 2026 - 14:56
    Coinbase CEO Makes Stunning Bitcoin Statement in Davos
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    TWPB Platform Introduces Free Cloud Staking Model
    Money Expo Mexico Announces Its 4th Edition, Returning to Centro Banamex on 18–19 February 2026
    Pendle Announces Token Upgrade as Its DeFi Yield Platform Scales
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 21, 2026 - 15:04
    -210,364,821,857 SHIB: Shiba Inu Billionaire Deposits 97% of Meme Coin Bag to Robinhood
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 21, 2026 - 15:00
    Ripple Suddenly Burns 5,000,000 RLUSD, What's Going On?
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 21, 2026 - 14:56
    Coinbase CEO Makes Stunning Bitcoin Statement in Davos
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 21, 2026 - 14:54
    Bitcoin's Legendary February 'Green Streak' Hints at Mathematical Path to $100,000
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 21, 2026 - 14:48
    XRP Payments Spike to 1.346 Million in 24 Hours: Rally Not Stopping
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 21, 2026 - 15:04
    -210,364,821,857 SHIB: Shiba Inu Billionaire Deposits 97% of Meme Coin Bag to Robinhood
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 21, 2026 - 15:00
    Ripple Suddenly Burns 5,000,000 RLUSD, What's Going On?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 21, 2026 - 14:56
    Coinbase CEO Makes Stunning Bitcoin Statement in Davos
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all