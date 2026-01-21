-210,364,821,857 SHIB: Shiba Inu Billionaire Deposits 97% of Meme Coin Bag to Robinhood

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Today, Jan. 21, a massive Shiba Inu whale made one of the largest retail transfers in weeks, unloading 210.36 billion SHIB worth around $1.63 million to a hot wallet of the biggest U.S. brokerage, Robinhood, as visible on Arkham.

Long story short, this transaction alone emptied 97% of the address's total holdings in the meme coin, leaving those who saw it guessing — is this an entry or an exit?

Following the transfer, the sender address "0x2d00…7bB," still holds 5.93 billion SHIB, but this is a shadow of its original holdings. Another important detail is that within the hour, another outbound transfer occurred: 352,961 WLFI, worth $56,980, were sent to the same Robinhood waller.

Thus, in total, over $1.68 million in assets exited the wallet in 60 minutes.

Third angle for Shiba Inu coin

The price action of SHIB around the event suggests a third angle. The coin plummeted below $0.0000075 on Jan. 19 after a brutal sell-off over the course of an hour, with partial recovery seen only 36 hours later.

If the transfer was a front-run or post-drop sell, it would explain the timed bounce. The coin is now at $0.00000787, barely clinging to short-term support.

The wallet’s original SHIB holdings were worth over $2.2 million before the drop, meaning the whale may have realized a loss of about $600,000 or more depending on the cost basis. Unless this was a cold-to-hot migration, which is unlikely with WLFI included, the address has made a decisive move out of SHIB.