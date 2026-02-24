-203 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB): Whale Sends 30% of Stack to Bitget After Long-Term Holding

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A long-dormant Shiba Inu holder has moved 203.53 billion SHIB, valued at about $1.2 million at the time of transfer, to Bitget in one of the largest single exchange deposits from wallet "0xa145Bd8C9E" in years, reducing its on-chain balance by nearly 30%.

Earlier the same day, the wallet moved an additional 71.27 billion SHIB worth around $421,000, along with two smaller transfers of 37.58 billion and 37.13 billion SHIB. In total, more than 349 billion SHIB were sent to Bitget-linked addresses in just a few hours.

"Diamond hands" pivot for Shiba Inu (SHIB) whale

Even after the transfers, the wallet still has 371.04 billion SHIB, equivalent to $2.19 million of its $8.44 million portfolio. SHIB is the second-biggest investment after PEPE, with 1.31 trillion tokens worth about $5.13 million. Based on the scale of the outflow, it looks like it was a purposeful portfolio rebalancing instead of just regular asset management.

Historical logs show that this address got SHIB over a year ago through multiple Binance-related transactions, including several 1 billion to 2.14 billion SHIB deposits and interactions with Binance hot wallets.

'0xa145Bd8C9E' Whale Activity with Shiba Inu (SHIB), Source: Arkham

After being inactive for a while, the recent move to Bitget changes the liquidity profile of the holdings and puts a sizable portion of the stack within easy reach for immediate selling.

At current prices near $0.0000059, 203 billion SHIB represents material spot liquidity for a single venue, though not systemically large relative to total daily volume across exchanges.

The key variable now is intent as the exchange inflows from dormant addresses typically precede either partial liquidation or collateral deployment on derivatives markets. Nonetheless, the wallet still retains a substantial Shiba Inu coin balance, indicating this is not a full exit.