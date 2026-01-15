AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    '2026 Is the Year We Put XRP Ledger First': Top Ripple Developer

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Thu, 15/01/2026 - 14:44
    Instead of focusing on the XRP price, a Ripple developer has shared a growth masterplan for XRP Ledger.
    Advertisement
    '2026 Is the Year We Put XRP Ledger First': Top Ripple Developer
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Top Ripple developer Panos Mekras has called for a shift in focus from the speculative trading of XRP to making XRP Ledger (XRPL) a leading chain. In a message to the XRP community, Mekras argued that all hands need to be on deck to build network utility, which is essential for mass adoption in 2026.

    Advertisement

    XRPL lags behind in key network metrics

    According to Mekras, if the community does not stop obsessing over XRP’s price and speculations around it and start building XRPL, it is likely to fade into irrelevance. In his opinion, XRP Ledger can be developed into a genuinely useful, high-activity blockchain.

    The Ripple developer claims that the community has spent years focusing on the asset’s price, legal battles and hype rather than on other critical matters — that is, if the underlying network is actually competitive.

    In Mekras's view, even if the price of XRP continues to soar, without real usage, the gains will remain fragile. This is because real adoption only comes when the network itself wins, not just the asset.

    For clarity, Mekras's reference to XRP is tied to crucial aspects like its price, trading activities and speculation around its adoption. XRPL, on the other hand, is a blockchain network that includes users, liquidity, infrastructure and apps.

    Mekras believes that XRP Ledger activity is currently weak, as it only has a few thousand active users. In addition, the daily DEX volume is low, as well as the automated market maker (AMM).

    That is, there is a limited amount of capital tokens in the liquidity pool. He insists that when compared to other blockchains posting billions in volume, XRPL is underperforming.

    Infrastructure fixes, strategic reset, key to XRPL revival

    To correct this, Mekras suggests an improvement in the infrastructure of XRPL. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 01/15/2026 - 12:37
    XRP Price Nightmare Scenario Over, Bollinger Bands Signal
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    The bridges to other chains and expensive gateways need to be fixed. He opines that if people can easily move money in and out of the chain or across networks, it will speed up XRP Ledger growth.

    Mekras proposes a strategic reset, where the success of XRP Ledger is measured by number of users, volume, liquidity level and real-world spending and access. The developer warned that the community might not have another chance at pushing this, but, "2026 is the year we put the XRP Ledger first," he stated.

    Mekras believes that by putting XRPL first, it will be bullish for XRP in the long term, as there will be real demand for the coin. In essence, ignoring XRP Ledger could be self-defeating.

    #XRPL
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 15, 2026 - 14:18
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whales Slow Down Selling, What's Going On?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 15, 2026 - 14:12
    Cardano (ADA) Prints 750% Surge in One-Hour Futures Flow Spike: How Does It Affect Price?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    OpenServ and Neol Advance Enterprise-ready AI Reasoning Under Real-world Constraints
    Toobit and LALIGA Kick Off $800,000 Elite Championship
    Aster “Human vs AI” Live Trading Competition Season 1 Concludes
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 15, 2026 - 14:44
    '2026 Is the Year We Put XRP Ledger First': Top Ripple Developer
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 15, 2026 - 14:18
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whales Slow Down Selling, What's Going On?
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 15, 2026 - 14:12
    Cardano (ADA) Prints 750% Surge in One-Hour Futures Flow Spike: How Does It Affect Price?
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 15, 2026 - 13:37
    Crucial 'SHIB Owes You' Function Stressed by SHIB Executive
    article image Yuri Molchan
    News
    Jan 15, 2026 - 12:37
    XRP Price Nightmare Scenario Over, Bollinger Bands Signal
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 15, 2026 - 14:44
    '2026 Is the Year We Put XRP Ledger First': Top Ripple Developer
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 15, 2026 - 14:18
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whales Slow Down Selling, What's Going On?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 15, 2026 - 14:12
    Cardano (ADA) Prints 750% Surge in One-Hour Futures Flow Spike: How Does It Affect Price?
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all