200% XRP Ledger Skyrocketing Out of the Blue: What's Behind XRP Network's Unexpected Surge?

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Payment volume and transaction throughput are sharply and unusually increasing on the XRP Ledger, but the price is still mostly unimpressed. The reason this move is worth considering is precisely that disconnect.

XRP Ledger activity has skyrocketed in recent weeks, according to on-chain data. In more extreme cases, payment activity has spiked hundreds of percent in a single day, with reports of 400% jumps in transaction volume during peak bursts. XRP Ledger's charts show payment volume ramping aggressively despite no equivalent price breakout.

Serious activity range

Daily transactions are now pushing into the multi-million range, with some days approaching 3 million transactions, representing a major expansion in usage compared to previous periods.

What is the true cause of this? Unfortunately for us, the retail hype doesn't have the answer. It is most likely the use of infrastructure.

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The following are the main sources of this surge: remittance flows and cross-border payments, activity involving stablecoins (such as RLUSD transfers), automated programs and bots running on the XRPL DEX, and tokenized asset activity and liquidity routing.

XRPL utilization layer

XRPL is being utilized more and more as a transaction layer, in addition to a network of speculative assets. There has been a structural change, as payments now make up a large portion of transactions, sometimes surpassing 50% of all activity.

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The catch is that not all activities are created equal. Algorithmic trading and bot-driven liquidity operations, particularly on XRPL's decentralized exchange, where market-making strategies inflate transaction counts without necessarily adding real demand, are responsible for a portion of the spike. As a result, some of this growth is functional, but not entirely organic.

With no confirmed trend reversal, XRP is still trading in a weak structure between $1.35 and $1.40, below significant resistance levels. Due to transaction volume not being equal to demand accumulation, the market has not yet priced in the activity spike.

What should investors expect?

There are two scenarios. If this activity continues and shifts into actual economic demand (payments, enterprise use, tokenized assets), XRP will probably follow with a delayed increase. In the past, price has frequently followed on-chain growth.

If bots and internal liquidity loops continue to dominate the spike, or if it fades, the network will quickly return to normal, and the price will continue to drift sideways.