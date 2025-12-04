Advertisement
    20% Breakout for XRP Price Emerges as Real Opportunity

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 4/12/2025 - 10:12
    New XRP outlook points to a 20% breakout once the price clears $2.28, while Ripple's fresh $200 million transfer adds extra tension.
    Fresh news analysis of the XRP price just dropped, and this one by Ali Martinez implements a 20% breakout scenario for the popular cryptocurrency. According to the outlook, the only thing that separates XRP from a $2.70 price tag is the dynamic resistance level, which is currently stretching at around $2.28 per token. 

    The analyst points to the descending channel that has directed XRP for weeks and argues that the moment the price closes above this line, the chart unlocks a clean path toward the mid-$2.70 region. 

    The setup he outlines is based on XRP’s repeated attempts to reclaim the midchannel area and the series of higher lows that formed after the late-November rejection near $2.05. These higher lows indicate that buyers have been defending the same zone with consistent conviction, reducing the distance to the resistance ceiling each time. 

    That dynamic alone increases the probability of a breakout once any volume spike hits the market, as the structure now requires less effort from buyers to force a decisive move.

    Ripple moves $200 million XRP

    In parallel developments, Ripple moved over 92 million XRP, which is equal to around $202 million right now, and this took place between the wallets that Whale Alert tagged as unknown. Still, more sophisticated analysis by “XRPWallets” showed that both addresses belong to the company closely associated with the XRP token. 

    This reframes the transfer as an internal action rather than a market-moving event, but it does not eliminate the question of why such a sizable sum was repositioned at this moment. 

    With the technical and on-chain pieces lining up, the $2.28 level becomes a pressure point where the entire structure can flip. Hold below it, and XRP stays trapped. Break through itm and the price rise snaps into play without much room for latecomers.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News #XRP Price Prediction
