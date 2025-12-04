20% Breakout for XRP Price Emerges as Real Opportunity

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Fresh news analysis of the XRP price just dropped, and this one by Ali Martinez implements a 20% breakout scenario for the popular cryptocurrency. According to the outlook, the only thing that separates XRP from a $2.70 price tag is the dynamic resistance level, which is currently stretching at around $2.28 per token.

The analyst points to the descending channel that has directed XRP for weeks and argues that the moment the price closes above this line, the chart unlocks a clean path toward the mid-$2.70 region.

If $XRP can break past $2.28, a breakout toward $2.75 opens up. pic.twitter.com/dhw3DMfItY — Ali (@ali_charts) December 4, 2025

The setup he outlines is based on XRP’s repeated attempts to reclaim the midchannel area and the series of higher lows that formed after the late-November rejection near $2.05. These higher lows indicate that buyers have been defending the same zone with consistent conviction, reducing the distance to the resistance ceiling each time.

That dynamic alone increases the probability of a breakout once any volume spike hits the market, as the structure now requires less effort from buyers to force a decisive move.

Ripple moves $200 million XRP

In parallel developments, Ripple moved over 92 million XRP, which is equal to around $202 million right now, and this took place between the wallets that Whale Alert tagged as unknown. Still, more sophisticated analysis by “XRPWallets” showed that both addresses belong to the company closely associated with the XRP token.

This reframes the transfer as an internal action rather than a market-moving event, but it does not eliminate the question of why such a sizable sum was repositioned at this moment.

With the technical and on-chain pieces lining up, the $2.28 level becomes a pressure point where the entire structure can flip. Hold below it, and XRP stays trapped. Break through itm and the price rise snaps into play without much room for latecomers.