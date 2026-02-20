$2 Billion in Bitcoin Scooped up by Whales Despite Price Dip

Advertisement

Bitcoin has failed to show any major price recovery, yet recent data shows that whales are still quietly accumulating the leading cryptocurrency.

On Friday, Feb. 20, popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez shared on-chain data revealing that Bitcoin whales accumulated more than 30,000 BTC over the past week.

Over 30,000 Bitcoin $BTC accumulated by whales in the past week. pic.twitter.com/nkY2w3I07L — Ali Charts (@alicharts) February 20, 2026

While this signals strong conviction among large holders despite recent market weakness, it has sparked a wave of confidence among market participants amid hopes for a potential rebound.

Advertisement

Over $2 billion in BTC bought in seven days

Per Bitcoin’s average trading price over the past week, which was around the $67,000 level, the notable whale accumulation during the period is worth over $2 billion.

The massive accumulation comes as Bitcoin continues to trade below recent highs, with the broader crypto market facing sustained selling pressure.



Following the consistent price downturn faced on the broad crypto market, Bitcoin has plunged significantly in recent weeks, and it is currently trading at levels that mark a more than 50% decline from its ATH.

Advertisement

Nonetheless, the post from Martinez has stirred reactions from the crypto community, who believe that the aggressive buying activity suggests that institutions and high profile investors are taking advantage of the dip to expand their positions.

What’s next for Bitcoin?

While Bitcoin has been trading on a downward trajectory for a long time, it remains uncertain if the massive whale purchases could trigger a potential rebound in its price.