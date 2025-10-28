AdvertisementAdvert.
    -19,685,880,237 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Netflows Turn into Downfalls

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Tue, 28/10/2025 - 15:03
    Shiba Inu netflows suggest almost nonexistent inflows, which might be a sign of a healthier market.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Due to a significant change in exchange netflows revealed by on-chain data, which suggests that traders may be bracing for higher volatility, Shiba Inu has entered a critical phase. After several days of positive netflows, SHIB experienced a startling reversal, recording a net outflow of over 19.6 billion tokens in a single day, according to CryptoQuant

    Mixed market dynamic

    The underlying implications are highly dependent on trader intent and general market sentiment, even though the raw figure initially looks bearish. Investors may be selling into weakness or setting up for short-term speculation as the drop in exchange netflows indicates that fewer tokens are being removed from exchanges. Strong inflows and outflows have alternated over the last week in SHIB's exchange netflow pattern, indicating the token's equilibrium between accumulation and profit-taking. 

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Inconsistent flow activity of this type usually precedes significant market movements, such as an unanticipated recovery attempt or a continuation of the correction. Technically speaking, SHIB's chart displays price consolidation close to $0.0000102, with support from a short-term ascending trendline. However, any rally attempts are still capped by resistance at $0.0000118 and a dominant descending structure that dates back to August. The overall bearish outlook is highlighted by the 200-day moving average, which is situated well above current levels. 

    Shiba Inu unloading

    The future of Shiba Inu depends on whether whales continue to unload or resume accumulation. The price may be under more pressure from persistently negative netflows such as the one observed today and may test the $0.0000095 support zone once more. A return to positive flows, especially significant outflows from exchanges, on the other hand, would suggest a potential recovery and a resurgence in investor confidence.

    SHIB is in essence at a turning point: today's netflow of -19.6 billion tokens may signal the beginning of another downward leg if on-chain sentiment does not improve quickly, but if buyers return, this may be the calm before a reversal.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
