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    $1.71 Trillion Franklin Templeton Director Expects All-Time Highs for Bitcoin in 2026 But Warns of Regulatory Headwinds

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 31/03/2026 - 16:28
    Franklin Templeton Director Tony Pecore forecasts a "very positive year" for Bitcoin in 2026, with a new all-time high possible if only regulators or policy do not trigger headwinds.
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    $1.71 Trillion Franklin Templeton Director Expects All-Time Highs for Bitcoin in 2026 But Warns of Regulatory Headwinds
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    While the crypto market closes the first quarter of 2026 in total uncertainty, one of the world’s largest asset managers, Franklin Templeton, worth $1.7 trillion AUM, is sending a strong bullish signal. Tony Pecore, the fund’s director of digital assets, stated that he expects Bitcoin to conquer new all-time highs already this year.

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    Franklin Templeton's roadmap for Bitcoin in 2026

    His core thesis is built on the continuation of the institutional rally. Pecore emphasizes that the adoption of Bitcoin by large capital has not only failed to slow down, despite the asset’s price drop from as high as $126,500 to as low as $60,000, but is also preparing for a qualitative leap. As Pecore notes, the fund considers it entirely reasonable to expect a very positive year for Bitcoin and "potentially new historical highs."

    However, not without a caveat. The expert adds that the main obstacle could be the U.S. midterm elections at the end of 2026. Political uncertainty and possible reshuffles in regulatory bodies could create headwinds that may temporarily cool institutional appetite in the fourth quarter.

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    Nevertheless, Franklin Templeton remains confident and states that 2026 will become the year of real blockchain utility. Key factors that investors should watch right now, in their view, include:

    • Genius Act in action, with banks and retailers getting a legal "green light" to use stablecoins, creating a liquidity inflow that indirectly pushes Bitcoin higher. 
    • Tokenization of real-world assets like real estate and bonds. All of this is finally moving beyond the experimental phase. Pecore highlights high-throughput blockchains as the main beneficiaries of this process. 
    • Finally, the fund openly states a loss of interest in "digital twins" and tokenization platforms with limited functionality that fail to fully utilize the advantages of decentralization.

    It is emphasized that Bitcoin and the broader crypto market have entered a phase of mature growth, where network fundamentals and regulatory clarity matter more than short-term hype.

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    Therefore, Franklin Templeton confirms that the path to new highs in 2026 is open, but it will be volatile. The main battle for prices will unfold in the summer, when the market evaluates the first real results of the Genius Act implementation.

    #Bitcoin #Franklin Templeton #Bitcoin Price Prediction
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