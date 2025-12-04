-169,136,053,041 SHIB: Mysterious Shiba Inu Whale Empties Major US Exchange Coinbase

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

An interesting SHIB story emerged overnight as one wallet spent the day consistently withdrawing Shiba Inu from Coinbase. The wallet ended up with 169.13 billion SHIB in a clean address, which is now worth $1.49 million.

Advertisement

What makes this noteworthy is how straightforward the pattern is, without the typical noise of routing, splitting or exchange-to-exchange maneuvering that large holders often use.

Arkham shows six incoming transfers from the same Coinbase hot wallet, landing one after another across a tight 17-hour window. The sizes jumped from 11 billion SHIB to 81 billion SHIB, signaling that this was not a casual pickup but rather a controlled sweep.

The address has not sent anything out, so it is not an exchange wallet or an internal shuffle. This is someone building a position with purpose.

Advertisement

What's with Shiba Inu coin price?

The timing is interesting because SHIB has been stuck near $0.0000088 — a level the market keeps returning to — and the chart has not shown anything that would naturally attract this kind of demand. Yet whales often prefer conditions like these, when the price is flat and the sentiment is weak, since that is when they can absorb size without creating an obvious trail.

What comes next depends on whether this wallet continues to absorb liquidity from Coinbase. If new inflows persist, traders will likely interpret this as positioning for a potential move toward the upper range, around $0.0000117.

However, if the activity ceases, the market will view it as a one-time accumulation event. While intriguing, it does not signal a major trend.