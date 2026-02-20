AdvertisementAdvert.
    1,511,243 SOL Stake Unlocked as Solana Awaits Next Move

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 20/02/2026 - 13:12
    Solana whale unlocks $125,662,950 stake in a move surprising the crypto community.
    1,511,243 SOL Stake Unlocked as Solana Awaits Next Move
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    According to Whale Alert, a significant quantity of SOL staked has been unlocked. Whale Alert reported in recent hours that 1,511,243 SOL worth a $125,662,950 stake was unlocked in an unknown wallet.

    This comes despite an increase in total Solana staked in SOL in the last quarter. According to Messari, total stake in SOL increased 3% in the last quarter, from 409.6 million to 421.8 million. This contrasts with a decrease in staked SOL in USD, dropping 38.6% to $52.5 billion in Q4, 2025, down from $85.5 billion at the end of Q3, 2025, as the Solana price fell.

    Total Solana staked in USD reached an all-time high of $102 billion on Sept. 18, 2025, when SOL hit nearly $248.

    Solana’s 791 active validators, representing a 17.9% quarterly drop, are hosted in 39 countries. Solana validators are hosted across 196 unique data centers, and its Nakamoto coefficient for hosting data centers remained at 6.

    Solana’s Nakamoto coefficient ended Q4, 2025, at 19, which is above the median of other networks.

    Solana awaits next move

    Volatility has declined since the sell-off on Feb. 5. Two subsequent weeks of consolidation on the crypto market have left investors wondering whether this is the calm before another stormy move to the downside, or whether prices are forming a macro low before rising back toward 2025 levels.

