1,511,243 SOL Stake Unlocked as Solana Awaits Next Move

According to Whale Alert, a significant quantity of SOL staked has been unlocked. Whale Alert reported in recent hours that 1,511,243 SOL worth a $125,662,950 stake was unlocked in an unknown wallet.

This comes despite an increase in total Solana staked in SOL in the last quarter. According to Messari, total stake in SOL increased 3% in the last quarter, from 409.6 million to 421.8 million. This contrasts with a decrease in staked SOL in USD, dropping 38.6% to $52.5 billion in Q4, 2025, down from $85.5 billion at the end of Q3, 2025, as the Solana price fell.

Total Solana staked in USD reached an all-time high of $102 billion on Sept. 18, 2025, when SOL hit nearly $248.

Solana’s 791 active validators, representing a 17.9% quarterly drop, are hosted in 39 countries. Solana validators are hosted across 196 unique data centers, and its Nakamoto coefficient for hosting data centers remained at 6.

Solana’s Nakamoto coefficient ended Q4, 2025, at 19, which is above the median of other networks.

Solana awaits next move

Volatility has declined since the sell-off on Feb. 5. Two subsequent weeks of consolidation on the crypto market have left investors wondering whether this is the calm before another stormy move to the downside, or whether prices are forming a macro low before rising back toward 2025 levels.

Solana continues sideways trading between $67 and $91 since Feb. 6. At the time of writing, SOL was up 2.88% in the last 24 hours to $84 and up 4.86% weekly.

The values of $74.11 and $50.18 are the next key support levels for Solana, while resistance lies at $91 and $114, which coincides with the daily MA 50. The crypto market has remained under pressure since October's sell-off, which has taken several crypto assets to multimonth lows.

A series of lower highs and lower lows with periods of choppy consolidation is seen in between each major move. In separate news, the market cap for BlackRock's BUIDL money market fund on Solana is up nearly 200% over the past week. U.S. spot Solana ETFs saw $5.94 million in net inflows yesterday, led by BSOL, bringing total net inflows to $896 million.