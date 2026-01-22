AdvertisementAdvert.
    15,000,000,000 SHIB in Three Hours: Indian Shiba Inu Billionaire Sparks New Meme Coin Mystery

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 22/01/2026 - 14:38
    Shiba Inu billionaire with ties to India just moved 15 billion SHIB through WazirX paths in a secret three-hour window, provoking speculation about a hidden meme coin portfolio reset.
    15,000,000,000 SHIB in Three Hours: Indian Shiba Inu Billionaire Sparks New Meme Coin Mystery
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Shiba Inu whale wallet holding over $16.1 million secretly moved 15 billion SHIB, worth $118,350, in a transaction that raises more questions than answers. The wallet, labeled "YFI Whale" on Arkham, holds 608.6 billion SHIB worth about $4.83 million, making it one of the top nonexchange holders. 

    Of particular note is the wallet's repeated use of WazirX-linked addresses (0xA9d, 0xe9E and 0x875), suggesting that the owner is likely based in India and operating via domestic exchange rails.

    Article image
    Source: Arkham

    Over the past 24 hours, 158 billion SHIB were sent to the counterparty address "0xA78B...b40," which has moved over $170,000 in Ethereum-chain assets this week alone. An hour later, a small amount of 1.53 million SHIB flowed back from a separate wallet.

    This is not an isolated signal as, over the past seven days, this whale has moved more than $200,000 across a small cluster of addresses, with all flows pointing toward WazirX deposit endpoints.

    Why now? 

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) is trading near $0.00000790, down 1.13% today. The price remains locked between the $0.00000899 resistance level and the $0.00000659 support level, an area that is becoming more and more squeezed with declining volume. 

    Because this move occurred just as volatility narrowed, it could hint at a strategic repositioning ahead of a potential larger breakout or breakdown.

    Beyond SHIB, the wallet holds $5.11 million in USDT, $384,000 in GALA, $369,000 in JASMY and smaller amounts in SAND, UNI and 1INCH.

    There is no panic or liquidation. It is just a quiet outflow through the Indian exchange infrastructure. Based on the size, structure and route, it appears to be preparation, not reaction. 

    Whether that means an exit, redistribution or accumulation will be known only once the SHIB price reacts.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu #SHIB
