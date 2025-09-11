140,000,000 Cardano in 14 Days, Can ADA Price Sustain Its Breakout?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cardano (ADA) has seen significant asset movement in the last 14 days, as ecosystem whales engaged in profit-taking moves. As spotted by Ali Martinez, popular on-chain analyst, in the last two weeks, Cardano whales have sold 140 million ADA.

Advertisement

Cardano holds above $0.88 despite whale dump

Notably, Cardano's large holders are going for profit after ADA hit the $0.80 zone. These whales are looking to cut their losses by dumping part of their portfolio onto the market. The massive sell-off comes as ADA whales believe the price might have peaked, enough for them to "book profit."

Whales are booking profits, selling over 140 million Cardano $ADA in the last two weeks! pic.twitter.com/tpeGHmWb0O — Ali (@ali_charts) September 11, 2025

This development of selling 140 million ADA could create strong selling pressure and cause a pullback from investors. In the space of 14 days, such volume on the market could cause a considerable impact on the price outlook.

As of press time, Cardano is still trading up by 1.06% to $0.8844. The asset previously reached a peak of $0.8941 before experiencing volatility. So far, it has been able to maintain stability above $0.8840, with bullish Relative Strength Index (RSI) signals.

However, the volume has dropped significantly within the same period, likely due to investors applying caution amid growing whale action. Trading volume is currently down by 6.76% to $1.23 billion. For Cardano to sustain its current breakout move, the whales need to halt their profit-taking and start accumulating.

Bullish community sentiment eyes $1 and beyond

Perhaps, retail traders might stick with Cardano and not embark on a selling spree. As reported by U.Today , there is an air of bullish sentiment in the ADA community. A massive 88.4% of voters in a recent poll remained bullish on ADA and look forward to it flipping $1.