$14 Billion: Ether Heavyweight Bitmine Hits New Record

Bitmine Immersion (BMNR) now holds over 3.45% of the total Ethereum (ETH) supply, with 5% being the nearest future target. The platform is also ready to become the largest ETH staking machine in 2026.

Bitmine holdings now total $14 billion, Tom Lee says

According to the official statement by Tom Lee, CEO of Ethereum DAT Bitmine (BMNR), the company's total assets now exceed $14 billion. This massive sum includes both crypto and cash holdings in its portfolio.

The company's crypto holdings are comprised of 4,167,768 ETH at $3,119 per ETH, 193 Bitcoin (BTC), a $23 million stake in Eightco Holdings (NASDAQ: ORBS) ("moonshots") and total cash of $988 million.

As such, Bitmine's ETH holdings are new responsible for 3.45% of the ETH supply (of 120.7 million ETH).

Despite general market pessimism, Thomas "Tom" Lee of Fundstrat, Chairman of Bitmine, is sure that 2026 will be the big year for his company and the entire ETH ecosystem:

2026 augurs many positive things for crypto with stablecoin adoption and tokenization driving to make blockchain the settlement layer of Wall Street, particularly favoring Ethereum. We continue to view the leverage reset post October 10th, 2025 as akin to the 'mini crypto winter.' 2026 is the year crypto prices recover and with stronger gains in 2027-2028

Also, Tom Lee stressed that Bitmine remains the most active Ethereum (ETH) buyer of all "fresh money" companies on the market.

Bitmine has ambitions to become the largest ETH staking operator in 2026

Also, Lee highlights that Bitmine is nearing the launch of MAVAN, its own ETH staking business. Once it is live, it has a great chance to become the largest Ethereum (ETH) staking operator.

As of Jan. 11, 2026, Bitmine total staked ETH stands at 1,256,083. Bitmine is currently working with two leading staking providers to find a perfect technical solution.

As of January 2026, ETH staking rewards sit between 2.8% and 3.5% annually.