Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    $14 Billion: Ether Heavyweight Bitmine Hits New Record

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Tue, 13/01/2026 - 7:41
    In his new statement, Bitmine's Tom Lee shares incredibly ambitious goals and big milestones for his Ethereum DAT.
    Advertisement
    $14 Billion: Ether Heavyweight Bitmine Hits New Record
    Cover image via u.today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Bitmine Immersion (BMNR) now holds over 3.45% of the total Ethereum (ETH) supply, with 5% being the nearest future target. The platform is also ready to become the largest ETH staking machine in 2026.

    Bitmine holdings now total $14 billion, Tom Lee says

    According to the official statement by Tom Lee, CEO of Ethereum DAT Bitmine (BMNR), the company's total assets now exceed $14 billion. This massive sum includes both crypto and cash holdings in its portfolio.

    The company's crypto holdings are comprised of 4,167,768 ETH at $3,119 per ETH, 193 Bitcoin (BTC), a $23 million stake in Eightco Holdings (NASDAQ: ORBS) ("moonshots") and total cash of $988 million. 

    Advertisement

    As such, Bitmine's ETH holdings are new responsible for 3.45% of the ETH supply (of 120.7 million ETH).

    Despite general market pessimism, Thomas "Tom" Lee of Fundstrat, Chairman of Bitmine, is sure that 2026 will be the big year for his company and the entire ETH ecosystem:

    2026 augurs many positive things for crypto with stablecoin adoption and tokenization driving to make blockchain the settlement layer of Wall Street, particularly favoring Ethereum. We continue to view the leverage reset post October 10th, 2025 as akin to the 'mini crypto winter.' 2026 is the year crypto prices recover and with stronger gains in 2027-2028

    Advertisement

    Also, Tom Lee stressed that Bitmine remains the most active Ethereum (ETH) buyer of all "fresh money" companies on the market.

    Bitmine has ambitions to become the largest ETH staking operator in 2026

    Also, Lee highlights that Bitmine is nearing the launch of MAVAN, its own ETH staking business. Once it is live, it has a great chance to become the largest Ethereum (ETH) staking operator.

    As of Jan. 11, 2026, Bitmine total staked ETH stands at 1,256,083. Bitmine is currently working with two leading staking providers to find a perfect technical solution.

    As of January 2026, ETH staking rewards sit between 2.8% and 3.5% annually.

    #Bitmine #Ethereum
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 13, 2026 - 7:23
    Monero Breaks Into Top 15 Amid Privacy Coin Revival
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 13, 2026 - 5:41
    $160M XRP Shuffle Sparks Confusion
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Next Block Expo 2026: The Biggest Edition Yet
    BingX introduces BingX TradFi, expanding access to global financial markets
    CoinUp Announces Release Of Its 2025 Report Card：From Growth to Compliance, the Rise of Second-Tier Exchanges
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 13, 2026 - 7:41
    $14 Billion: Ether Heavyweight Bitmine Hits New Record
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 13, 2026 - 7:23
    Monero Breaks Into Top 15 Amid Privacy Coin Revival
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 13, 2026 - 5:41
    $160M XRP Shuffle Sparks Confusion
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Jan 13, 2026 - 3:00
    Crypto Market Review: XRP Might Go Parabolic, Perfect Bitcoin (BTC) Bounce Setup, Dogecoin (DOGE) Losing Critical Support Level
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 12, 2026 - 22:44
    $340 Million ETH in Hours: Tom Lee’s BitMine Stakes Ethereum Again
    article image Caroline Amosun
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 13, 2026 - 7:41
    $14 Billion: Ether Heavyweight Bitmine Hits New Record
    Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 13, 2026 - 7:23
    Monero Breaks Into Top 15 Amid Privacy Coin Revival
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 13, 2026 - 5:41
    $160M XRP Shuffle Sparks Confusion
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD