    129,361,857 Dogecoin (DOGE) Hit Binance After Whale Wallet Breaks Silence

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 27/10/2025 - 14:09
    Binance just saw 129,361,857 DOGE worth nearly $27 million land from a wallet originally seeded by one of Dogecoin's biggest holders, and the market impact was immediate.
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    A wallet that first went online in November 2024 with a 36 DOGE seed from one of Dogecoin's richest addresses just executed a $26.8 million transfer to Binance, placing 129,361,857 DOGE onto the world's largest crypto exchange in a single transaction, as reported by Whale Alert.

    The address "DL7jHH" was initially topped up almost a year ago by wallet "DJfU2," an entity holding over 576.7 million DOGE, currently worth $117 million. 

    Since that activation, the wallet has amassed a sizable position and has now directed most of it into Binance. Even after today's outflow, it still controls more than 31.6 million Dogecoin, valued at around $6.4 million.

    Article image
    DOGE/USD by TradingView

    At the time of the transfer, the meme coin was trading around $0.203, showing some recovery from earlier lows but still under pressure compared to levels above $0.209 earlier in the session. The size of the deposit makes it seem likely that the market will go down since it is usually a sign of increased selling. 

    What if not?

    The only other case is if the transfer was the exchange's own internal shuffle. But while this is not known for sure, what makes this event stand out is not only the size of the move but the lineage of the wallet itself — seeded by one of DOGE's biggest known whales, lying quiet for months, and then surfacing with a sudden $26 million transfer into the world's largest crypto exchange. 

    Whether this inflow leads to active liquidation or remains as parked capital inside Binance will likely set the tone for Dogecoin's near-term fluctuations.

    #Dogecoin News #Dogecoin #Binance
