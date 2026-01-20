10,758,848,994,143 SHIB in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu OI Signals Quiet Reset

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The majority of crypto assets are trading in the red early Tuesday, extending a drop from Monday's session.

Cryptocurrencies fell sharply at the week's start as risk assets slipped following fresh tariff concerns on European goods. Crypto liquidations increased to as much as $874 million at one point on Monday, with about $100 billion wiped off the market’s total value.

The price drop across the market early this week was not only accompanied by increased liquidations but also coincided with a move that saw the options markets de-risk aggressively, with open interest falling. Along these lines, Shiba Inu saw its open interest fall, dropping as much as 27% in Monday's session, creating an unwind.

However, the drop has reversed by press time, with Shiba Inu open interest slightly rising 0.27% in the last 24 hours to $84.50 million (10,758,848,994,143 SHIB).

The slight increase in open interest following a 27% drop might signal a reset, albeit a quiet one, as volumes drop.

Sentiment remains conscious

Shiba Inu volumes on the derivatives market are down 27.35% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinGlass. Spot trading volumes for Shiba Inu likewise fell 30% in the same time frame to $100.54, million according to CoinMarketCap.

The chances of consolidation remain in the short term, given that leverage is exiting the market.

At press time, Shiba Inu was down 0.31% in the last 24 hours to $0.000007843 and down 9% weekly.

For now, traders' sentiment seems to be cautious, waiting for a clearer catalyst to break the market out of its low-volatility range.

The broader altcoin market is now very much dependent on Bitcoin's next move. If the largest cryptocurrency begins to consolidate, altcoins could stabilize before heading toward their next move.