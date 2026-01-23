10,000,000 RLUSD Minted on XRP Ledger: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ripple USD stablecoin (RLUSD) has registered increased activity in the last 24 hours. Ripple stablecoin tracker, an account that monitors minting, redemption and transfer of RLUSD, has spotted the creation of 10 million RLUSD in the treasury.

Is Binance listing behind increased RLUSD minting?

Notably, the 10 million Ripple USD stablecoin was freshly minted as the ecosystem prepares liquidity ahead of possible increased demand. The stablecoin has gained traction and is used in institutional settlements, cross-border payments and features in exchange trades.

The 10 million RLUSD now sits in the Ripple treasury, awaiting distribution based on exchange demand. Ripple likely decided to mint these stablecoins following its listing on Binance and as a preparatory move to meet an anticipated uptick in demand.

Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, announced the listing of RLUSD on Jan. 21, 2026. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has celebrated the development as a major win for the community, as it will increase visibility for the Ripple USD stablecoin .

Garlinghouse expects the listing to drive up RLUSD’s market cap from the increased accessibility and liquidity. Hence, this fresh minting of 10 million RLUSD might just be an early indication of his projections for the asset.

It is necessary to point out that minting alone is neither a bearish or bullish indicator. It is the market that reveals its impact. If users demand more stablecoins to acquire other crypto assets during times of strategic buying, the minting can be considered bullish.

RLUSD supply strategy balances minting and burning

Ripple has been careful to avoid bearish scenarios by tightly controlling its RLUSD supply. Within the last 48 hours, Ripple has carried out a strategic burn of five million RLUSD in the treasury. The deflationary move was likely to prevent too much RLUSD from floating in circulation without demand.

Hence, some in the community consider the latest 10 million RLUSD minted as indicative of possible demand following listing on Binance.

Ripple USD stablecoin has continued to push for global recognition since its launch in December 2024. The Ripple team considers that stablecoin adoption has huge potential on the global financial market, as it is likely to drive institutional adoption. This optimism stems from improved legislation on the stablecoin market.