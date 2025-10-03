AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Zcash (ZEC) Sudden 200% Upside Move Stalls: Key Reason

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 3/10/2025 - 15:10
    Zcash rose for five days at stretch, marking 201% surge
    Advertisement
    Zcash (ZEC) Sudden 200% Upside Move Stalls: Key Reason
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Privacy token Zcash (ZEC) touched a high of $163 on Thursday,  reaching its highest point since April 2022 following a breakout of its Bitcoin and dollar trading pairs.

    Advertisement

    Zcash rose for five days at a stretch from a low of $54 on Sept. 28 to reach $163 on Oct. 2, marking a 201% surge.

    This week, on Oct. 1, Grayscale announced the Zcash Trust, describing Zcash as similar to Bitcoin in its design: "Zcash (ZEC) was created from the original Bitcoin code base, but it uses a privacy technology that encrypts transaction information and allows users to shield their assets," it said.

    HOT Stories
    BREAKING: Samsung Galaxy Users to Get Free Coinbase One Subscription
    $14.7 Billion Bitcoin Longs at Risk as Price Holds $120,000, Ripple Reveals XRP Privacy Roadmap, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Targets 11% October Rally: Morning Crypto Market Report
    Vitalik Buterin Slams ETH Backer Peter Thiel
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Ready for $3, Bitcoin (BTC) Can't Handle It, Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ready for $0.00002?

    Zcash also saw positive sentiment as enthusiasts pushed it forward as insurance against bad actors using Bitcoin, noting that Zcash may serve as a safer alternative to BTC.

    Advertisement

    Entrepreneur and AngelList founder Naval Ravikant stated that while "Bitcoin is insurance against fiat, Zcash is insurance against Bitcoin."

    Zcash takes breather

    Zcash has steadily risen from a low of $34.48 on Aug. 20, marking a 379% surge if taken from the Oct. 2 high of $163.

    Article image
    ZEC/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    The rally accelerated on Sept. 28, with ZEC seeing significant rises subsequently. In one of such, on Oct. 1, for instance, ZEC surged over 100% from a low of $74 to $153.

    The rise met resistance at $163 on Oct. 2, causing the ZEC price to retreat. At press time, ZEC was down 3% in the last 24 hours to $143, but still up 176% weekly.

    Following the surge, Zcash's daily RSI stepped into the overbought range, currently at 92, which might explain the retreat in price.

    The good news remains that bulls have given up much ground, with Zcash attempting a rebound alongside the rest of the crypto market. The next major resistance awaits at $216, while support is envisaged at $80 in the event of a price drop.

    #ZCash News #Zcash #ZCash Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 3, 2025 - 14:33
    XRP to $5? Popular Trader Predicts 64% Rally From Current Levels
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Oct 3, 2025 - 14:22
    Bitcoin Open Interest Hits ATH, $45.3 Billion Leverage Unleashed
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Pudgy Penguins NFT Creator Joins DexCheck as Lead Creative for Upcoming NFT Collection
    What Is Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and How to Mine Bitcoin Cash
    Digital Shield Pro's Stunning Debut at Token2049 Earns Dual Acclaim from Institutions and Users for "Verifiable Security" and "Minimalist Experience"
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 3, 2025 - 15:10
    Zcash (ZEC) Sudden 200% Upside Move Stalls: Key Reason
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 3, 2025 - 14:33
    XRP to $5? Popular Trader Predicts 64% Rally From Current Levels
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 3, 2025 - 14:22
    Bitcoin Open Interest Hits ATH, $45.3 Billion Leverage Unleashed
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all