Zcash (ZEC) Price Analysis for January 17

The weekend has started with a continued market correction, according to CoinStats.

ZEC chart by CoinStats

ZEC/USD

The price of Zcash (ZEC) has declined by 2.13% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of ZEC is looking bearish. If a breakout of the local support at $399.43 happens, the drop is likely to continue to the $390 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, there are no reversal signals yet. If the daily candle closes around the current prices or below, traders may witness a test of the $370-$380 range over the next few days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. If the bar closes below the $371 level, the energy might be enough for a further decline to the $300 zone.

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the month.

ZEC is trading at $399.52 at press time.