    Original U.Today article

    Zcash (ZEC) Price Analysis for January 17

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 17/01/2026 - 14:33
    Can the correction of Zcash (ZEC) continue to the $300 mark?
    Zcash (ZEC) Price Analysis for January 17
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The weekend has started with a continued market correction, according to CoinStats.

    ZEC chart by CoinStats

    ZEC/USD

    The price of Zcash (ZEC) has declined by 2.13% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of ZEC is looking bearish. If a breakout of the local support at $399.43 happens, the drop is likely to continue to the $390 zone soon.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, there are no reversal signals yet. If the daily candle closes around the current prices or below, traders may witness a test of the $370-$380 range over the next few days.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. If the bar closes below the $371 level, the energy might be enough for a further decline to the $300 zone.

    ZEC is trading at $399.52 at press time.

    #ZCash Price Prediction
