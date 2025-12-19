Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Zcash (ZEC) Jumps 12% in Most Unusual Comeback

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Fri, 19/12/2025 - 16:02
    Zcash sees massive price rebound, helping to retain its year-to-date growth amid broader altcoin meltdown.
    Advertisement
    Zcash (ZEC) Jumps 12% in Most Unusual Comeback
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Zcash (ZEC), the privacy coin, has made a bold comeback in price outlook at a time when the broader cryptocurrency market is struggling. ZEC outpaced the crypto market, which is down by 0.46%, after jumping 12% to overcome its recent volatility.

    Advertisement

    Technical indicators signal short-term rally for ZEC

    CoinMarketCap data reveals that Zcash is changing hands at $429.95, which represents a 12.49% increase in the last 24 hours. The coin previously soared from a low of $383.09 to an intraday peak of $434.46 before settling at the current price.

    The surge in price came as the asset witnessed short-term capital rotation into privacy coins amid Bitcoin’s dominance. It appears that traders are leaning toward privacy as regulatory uncertainty lingers on the broader financial market.

    This could impact the long-term momentum of Zcash. The asset might not be able to sustain this uptick if Bitcoin regains its upsurge in the market.

    Additionally, Zcash’s technical chart reveals that holders are reacting to ZEC’s oversold conditions. 

    Article image
    Zcash Price Chart | Source: TradingView/CMC

    Notably, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.83, setting up short-term bullish conditions. How long this will last might depend on investors’ engagement with ZEC.

    The trading volume has dipped by a significant 14.58% to $704.47 million despite the jump in price. This suggests that some investors remain cautious and unwilling to bet on a sustained rally.

    Despite this caution, institutional interest in Zcash continues to gain traction. This comes as Grayscale recently filed to convert its trust into a spot Zcash exchange-traded fund (ETF). 

    The development signals that the privacy coin appears to be gaining wider appeal even in the traditional finance space.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 12/19/2025 - 15:04
    Major Stablecoin Partner for Midnight Expected in Coming Weeks
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    ETF hopes and rising search interest boost Zcash visibility

    It is worth mentioning that, on the crypto market, Zcash has been impressive in its price outlook. 

    This is particularly evident given the fluctuations in the sector. Nonetheless, ZEC has continued to shine and emerged as a top performer among the top 100 crypto projects.

    This bullish outlook has made it one of the most searched cryptocurrencies on a major exchange. According to Coinbase, Zcash searches totaled 52,000, flipping Bitcoin and XRP with 41,000 and 39,000, respectively.

    Other crypto assets that gained investors’ attention were Solana, with 20,000 searches; Ethereum had 16,000, and Dash had 13,000.

    #Zcash
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Dec 19, 2025 - 15:50
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 19
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Dec 19, 2025 - 15:47
    Dogecoin Whales Go Quiet, What's Going On?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    $GRANT Is Live: GrantiX Lists on BitMart and BingX After Successful IDOs
    EverValue Coin (EVA) consolidates an economic model with growing Bitcoin backing
    Kalshi Integrates TRON Network, Expanding Onchain Liquidity Access for World’s Largest Prediction Market
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 19, 2025 - 16:02
    Zcash (ZEC) Jumps 12% in Most Unusual Comeback
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Price Analysis
    Dec 19, 2025 - 15:50
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 19
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Dec 19, 2025 - 15:47
    Dogecoin Whales Go Quiet, What's Going On?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD