Zcash Price Analysis for November 8

Bulls are back in the game on the first day of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

ZEC chart by CoinStats

ZEC/USD

Unlike most other coins, the rate of ZEC has declined by 23.59% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ZEC is near the local support of $528.55. If a bounce back does not happen, traders may see a further drop to the $500 zone by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, bulls have failed to maintain growth after yesterday's bullish candle.

If the daily bar closes near the $525.17 level, the correction is likely to continue to the $450-$500 range. Such a scenario is relevant for the next few days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly bar closure in terms of its peak at $750. If it happens far from that mark, there is a chance to see a drop to the $300-$400 zone.

ZEC is trading at $532.38 at press time.